Engine No. 1 Reaches Beyond Exxon With New ETF

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.11 -0.55 -0.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.71 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.256 +0.065 +2.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.147 +0.020 +0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 +0.020 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.36 +1.72 +2.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 +0.020 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.61 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.60 +0.69 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.06 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.66 +1.46 +1.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.48 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.67 +0.67 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.39 +1.34 +2.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.82 +1.78 +3.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 72.12 +1.83 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.52 +1.83 +2.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.57 +1.83 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.47 +1.83 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 71.37 +1.83 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.02 +1.83 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.00 +2.00 +2.94%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.75 +2.00 +3.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 72.69 -0.93 -1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.62 +2.02 +3.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +2.02 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +2.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.00 +2.00 +2.94%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.83 +0.35 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 6 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 17 hours Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Engine No. 1 Reaches Beyond Exxon With New ETF

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

A Louisiana federal judge has…

U.S. Rig Count Jumps As Oil Prices Hold Above $70

U.S. Rig Count Jumps As Oil Prices Hold Above $70

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Engine No. 1 Reaches Beyond Exxon With New ETF

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Activist investor Engine No.1 will soon launch its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) as it extends its efforts to improve the environmental and social impacts of large U.S. corporations beyond supermajor ExxonMobil

Engine No.1’s first ETF will be named Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF and will trade under the ticker VOTE, the activist investor said on Tuesday, nearly a month after winning three board seats at ExxonMobil demanding that the U.S. oil giant start preparing for creating long-term value in the energy transition. 

The ETF VOTE will invest in a market-cap weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. stocks and will seek to track the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap Select Index. Rather than excluding or re-weighting stocks, VOTE will seek to improve the environmental and social impacts of the companies through strategically holding companies and leadership teams accountable while focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues that create value. 

“The problem isn’t passive investing, it’s passive ownership,” Engine No. 1 Managing Director Michael O’Leary said in a statement. “Too many sustainable investing strategies shift an investor’s exposure away from companies that need to change rather than working to change them. We see an opportunity to harness the power of investors in a new way,” O’Leary added. 

Related: Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

According to Yasmin Dahya Bilger, Head of ETFs at Engine No. 1, “There shouldn’t be a trade-off between positive impact and financial performance.” 

Engine No. 1, which launched just six months ago, scored a huge victory for activist shareholders at Exxon’s annual general meeting last month, winning three board seats despite the tiny stake that it holds in the oil supermajor. The Engine No. 1 win signaled an unprecedented shift of shareholder sentiment in the oil and gas industry. The vote, according to observers, signals the continued displeasure of a growing number of shareholders with how Exxon is handling the push for lower-carbon energy and calls to do more to mitigate the impact of its business on the environment.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Kickstarts Production At Giant Offshore Oilfield

Next Post

$3 Billion Caribbean Refinery To Close Its Doors For Good

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com