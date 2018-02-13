“Energy eBay” To Be Operational By June

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 59.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.56 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.594 +0.042 +1.65%
Mars US 17 mins 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 17 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.594 +0.042 +1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 17 hours 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 17 hours 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 17 hours 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.56 -0.03 -0.09%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.39 +9.19 +31.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.79 +3.09 +5.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.29 +0.24 +0.40%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.84 -0.56 -1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.69 -1.26 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.49 -0.86 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.69 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 1 hour Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 1 hour Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 1 day South Africa's Cape Town Out of Water in 3 Months?
  • 7 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 21 hours Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 4 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 1 day Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 2 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 11 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 7 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 1 day Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili 'kidnapped' in Kiev!!
  • 22 hours Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 16 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Statoil: Rising U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Below $70 In 2018

Statoil: Rising U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Below $70 In 2018

Norwegian oil major Statoil expects…

Oil Market Wipeout Is Set To Continue

Oil Market Wipeout Is Set To Continue

Crude oil futures tanked this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

“Energy eBay” To Be Operational By June

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 13, 2018, 3:30 PM CST Power

A U.K.-based consortium plans to build an “Energy eBay” that should be functional by June, according to emerging reports from the tech sector.

Bilateral trading on the site, developed by a company called Electron, will begin in a few months, CEO Joanna Hubbard said. The project will be “a shared marketplace for energy assets to respond to pricing signals,” she explained.

UK Power Networks announced a flexibility program that called on “energy resources to offer their services to support the distribution network during periods of high electricity demand.”

The new energy eBay will function on a much more “granular” level, with consortium partners National Grid and Siemens prepared to allow trading to occur in smaller packages.

Electron won a $900,000 grant to develop the energy trading framework in 2017. Soon after the project began “it quickly became evident the hardest thing wasn’t the tech, but getting the industry buy-in,” Hubbard said. The platform includes larger industry player, but isn’t designed to be an exclusive club of elite sellers, leaders say.

“There’s an incentive for everyone to get this up and running in the next few years,” the CEO said.

Consumers around the world are accustomed to getting their energy through utility providers or through locally installed solar panels or energy storage systems. But times are changing, and even oil tankers have made it on real auction-based sites in the recent past.

Related: OPEC Unfazed As Rivals Boost Oil Output

The Chinese government auctioned off a nearly $12-million oil tanker on Taobao last February. A Maltese company purchased the tanker, according to the Xinhua news service. The court had attempted to sell the 327-meter-long decommissioned ship on Taobao twice before, without any luck in meeting the minimum desired reserve to trigger a sale. But the third time was a charm.

Splash reported the sale of five vessels belonging to Wenzhou Shipping on Taobao for a grand total of $22 million last year as well. The Alibaba-owned site also recently facilitated the sale of a newbuild bulker by Nantong Minde Heavy Industry for $14 million.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Debuts VLCC Exports From Louisiana Offshore Oil Port

Next Post

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com