Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.36 +0.59 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.763 -0.048 -1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.676 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 77.19 +1.59 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.676 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.58 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.46 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.95 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.42 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.93 +1.45 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 79.84 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.09 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.24 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.24 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.19 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 71.54 +0.64 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles

Fuel-cell electric vehicles, which are…

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

The rebound in oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2023, 4:10 AM CST

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased by 0.9% to reach a new record high in 2022, although the pace of growth was lower than feared, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Thursday.  

Despite the coal-to-gas switching amid the energy crisis and soaring natural gas prices, the increase in CO2 emissions was lower than initially feared, thanks to the rise in deployment of clean energy technologies and industrial production curtailment, particularly in China and Europe, the IEA said in the CO2 Emissions in 2022 report.  

“The rise in emissions was significantly slower than global economic growth of 3.2%, signalling a return to a decade-long trend that was interrupted in 2021 by the rapid and emissions-intensive economic rebound from the Covid crisis,” the IEA said.

Last month, the IEA said that an expected surge in renewables electricity generation over the next few years signals that the world is close to the tipping point of emissions in the power sector.

In 2022, “The impacts of the energy crisis didn’t result in the major increase in global emissions that was initially feared – and this is thanks to the outstanding growth of renewables, EVs, heat pumps and energy efficient technologies. Without clean energy, the growth in CO2 emissions would have been nearly three times as high,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said, commenting on today’s report.

China’s emissions were flat last year, dropping by 0.2% from 2021, due to weaker economic growth and the Covid-related restrictions. Europe saw a 2.5% decline in CO2 emissions, due to mild winter weather that resulted in lower emissions from the buildings sector, the IEA said.

Conversely, the buildings sector, due to extreme temperatures, drove a 0.8% growth in U.S. emissions, the agency added.

The IEA called on fossil fuel companies “to take their share of responsibility” to lower emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While rising emissions from fossil fuels undermine efforts to meet the world’s climate goals, many fossil fuel companies made record profits in 2022,” the IEA’s Birol said. “Given their public pledges, it’s vital that they review their strategies to ensure they’re aligned with real emissions reductions.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

State Department Says India Is Buying Russian Crude Below Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com