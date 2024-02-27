Energy Midstream Firm Delek Logistics Misses Earnings Estimates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.36 +0.78 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 83.20 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.696 +0.037 +2.23%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.341 +0.035 +1.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%
Chart Mars US 116 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.341 +0.035 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.67 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.38 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 819 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.17 -1.35 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 272 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.78 +1.09 +1.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.73 +1.09 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.98 +1.09 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.83 +1.09 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.68 +1.09 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.68 +1.09 +1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.53 +1.09 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.83 +1.09 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.33 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.72 -2.12 -3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.37 -2.12 -2.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.00 -2.25 -2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.79 -2.37 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 11 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 10 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Europe’s Heat Pump Sales Drop for the First Time in a Decade

Venezuela’s Oil Output Could See Moderate Boost

Venezuela’s Oil Output Could See Moderate Boost

The unlikely return of full…

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

A nuclear renaissance seems likely,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Midstream Firm Delek Logistics Misses Earnings Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 27, 2024, 7:26 AM CST

Tennessee-based midstream energy master limited partnership Delek Logistics reported on Tuesday revenues and earnings per share for the fourth quarter that missed consensus estimates, due to higher interest expense and a goodwill impairment.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) booked a net income attributable to all partners of $22.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to a net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenues fell by 5.5% annually to $254 million, missing the consensus estimate by $24 million. Analysts had also expected $0.85 in EPS for the fourth quarter, higher than the reported earnings for the last quarter of 2023.

“We saw substantial growth from new connections in our Midland gathering operations, further validating our strong position in the Permian Basin,” said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner.

“The business looks to utilize capital investments in 2024 to support customer growth and expand upon existing assets,” Soreq added.

Delek Logistics owns assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin, and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. The company provides gathering, pipeline, and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing, and terminaling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, as well as water disposal and recycling services.

Earlier this month, Canada’s pipeline operator Enbridge also reported earnings for the fourth quarter below Wall Street forecasts, as lower tolls on the Mainline pipeline system and lower natural gas prices weighed on core and net profits. Higher depreciation from assets acquired or placed into service in 2023 and higher interest expense due to higher interest rates weighed on Enbridge’s adjusted earnings in the last quarter of 2023.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Expansion Project Could Give Qatar 25% Share of Global LNG Supply

Next Post

Europe’s Heat Pump Sales Drop for the First Time in a Decade

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com