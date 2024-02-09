Enbridge Books Q4 Earnings Below Forecasts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.63 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.95 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.23 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 -0.085 -4.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 802 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 255 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 21 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 14 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

Uzbekistan to Install Thousands of EV Charging Stations in Eco Push

Uzbekistan to Install Thousands of EV Charging Stations in Eco Push

Uzbekistan's automotive market is undergoing…

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

Some private oil producers in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge Books Q4 Earnings Below Forecasts

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Canada’s pipeline operator Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported on Friday earnings for the fourth quarter which were below Wall Street forecasts, as lower tolls on the Mainline pipeline system and lower natural gas prices weighed on core and net profits.  

Enbridge booked adjusted earnings per share of US$0.48 (C$0.64) for the fourth quarter, slightly up compared to the same period of 2022, but below the analyst estimate of US$0.51 (C$0.68).

Higher depreciation from assets acquired or placed into service in 2023 and higher interest expense due to higher interest rates weighed on Enbridge’s adjusted earnings in the last quarter of 2023.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share decreased by US$0.015 (C$0.02 compared with 2022 due to the factors discussed above, the company said.

For the fourth quarter, Enbridge’s core earnings, or adjusted EBITDA, were impacted by lower Mainline tolls effective July 1 and a lower Line 3 Replacement (L3R) surcharge.

While the Mainline System saw higher throughput driven by higher crude demand, the profits were partially offset by the lower Mainline System tolls.

The Mainline system moves over 3 million barrels a day of crude oil and liquids from Western Canada to the demand markets in the United States.

In May 2023, Enbridge reached a toll agreement with shippers for the system, with tolls lower than in the previous deal, after ditching plans to move to long-term contracts.

The tolling agreement covers both the Canadian and U.S. portions of the Mainline and sees the Mainline continuing to operate as a common carrier system available to all shippers on a monthly nomination basis.

Enbridge’s core earnings in its Gas Transmission and Midstream division fell in both the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, due to lower commodity prices and higher operating costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We adhered to our capital allocation priorities as we continued to grow the company while maintaining our target leverage ratio and returning capital to shareholders through a sustainable and growing dividend,” Enbridge president and CEO Greg Ebel said. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Next Post

Shell Resumes Oil Delivery to Nigerian State Refinery Set for Q1 Restart

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com