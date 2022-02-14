Energy Is Now Europe’s Top-Performing Market Sector

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.88 -0.58 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.88 -0.60 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.186 -0.009 -0.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.947 -0.014 -0.49%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.765 -0.015 -0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 94.36 +3.26 +3.58%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.765 -0.015 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 4 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 77 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 79.00 +3.22 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 95.25 +3.22 +3.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 93.50 +3.22 +3.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 91.40 +3.22 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 90.65 +3.22 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 94.20 +3.22 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 88.85 +3.22 +3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 83.25 +3.00 +3.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.29 +3.22 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 50 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 9 hours "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 21 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 9 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 10 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 4 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 2 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 20 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

High oil prices are encouraging…

How Will China’s Belt And Road Impact Global Critical Metal Supplies?

How Will China’s Belt And Road Impact Global Critical Metal Supplies?

China’s massive Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Is Now Europe’s Top-Performing Market Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Energy is now the best performing sector in Europe so far this year, with a 12-percent gain for the sub-index early on Monday, after bank stocks slumped on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, dragging down the bank index to a year-to-date gain of 11 percent.

As tensions over Ukraine mounted in the past few days, banking stocks in Europe crashed early on Monday amid fears that potential sanctions against Russia over a Ukraine invasion would hit the European banking sector.

At the same time, energy stocks have been performing well in recent weeks, thanks to rallying oil prices and majors reporting multi-year-high profits and cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for full-year 2021.

So, on Monday, the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell by 4.6 percent, according to Bloomberg’s estimates. Year to date, the index has now gained 11 percent, as of early on Monday EST.

The STOXX Europe 600 Energy index, for its part, has gained 12.3 percent year to date. 

As international crude oil prices rallies to $90 and above, shares in the major European oil firms have also been on a tear, offsetting the share price slumps from the pandemic.

The largest oil firms in Europe, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies, have already offset all the losses in their share prices accumulated since the start of the pandemic, or are really close to doing so, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

Blockbuster profits from Big Oil for Q4 and 2021 and oil prices rallying to above $90 a barrel helped stocks in oil majors to trade higher in recent weeks.

Shell reported $6.4 billion in net income for the final quarter of 2021 and earnings for the full year of $19.29 billion, up from $4.8 billion for 2020, in what chief executive Ben van Beurden described as a “momentous year.” BP announced last week what was its highest annual net profit in eight years, and TotalEnergies booked a net income of $16 billion for 2021, the highest in over a decade.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace

Next Post

Study: Banks Pumped $1.5 Trillion In Coal Since 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline
Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com