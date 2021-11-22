Energy Crisis Claims Its Biggest Victim In The UK Yet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.41 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 -0.18 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.832 +0.043 +0.90%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 2.323 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.251 -0.010 -0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 73.75 +1.41 +1.95%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.251 -0.010 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 78.39 -2.35 -2.91%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 80.21 -2.46 -2.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 75.45 +1.29 +1.74%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 80.85 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 80.54 +1.06 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 79.94 +1.44 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 57.39 +0.89 +1.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 55.94 -2.47 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.94 -2.47 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 76.34 -2.47 -3.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 70.94 -2.97 -4.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 70.94 -2.47 -3.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 71.94 -2.47 -3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 67.94 -2.47 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 70.70 +0.65 +0.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 22 hours NordStream2
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

Energy Crisis Claims Its Biggest Victim In The UK Yet

Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

Chile and China are considering…

Colombia Desperately Needs To Ramp Up Its Oil Production

Colombia Desperately Needs To Ramp Up Its Oil Production

COVID-19 has taken a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Crisis Claims Its Biggest Victim In The UK Yet

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

The energy crisis and soaring wholesale power and natural gas prices claimed its biggest victim so far in the UK when Bulb, a power and gas supplier serving 1.7 million customers, said on Monday that it would enter into special administration.

Bulb, the supplier founded in 2015, became the latest in a series of some 20 energy providers in the UK that were forced to exit the retail energy market amid unsustainably high wholesale prices for natural gas and electricity.

Gas and electricity prices have surged in recent months in the UK and the rest of Europe amid an energy crunch that sent prices spiking and boosted inflation.

Since the energy crunch began in September, more than a dozen power and gas suppliers in the UK have exited the retail energy market, and more are likely to do so. Another 20 energy providers in the UK could go bust in what looks like a “massacre” in the coming months unless the government reviews the energy price cap, Keith Anderson, chief executive at one of the largest providers, ScottishPower, said last month.

In a statement on Monday explaining its decision to enter special administration, Bulb said that while searching for fundraising options, “the rising energy crisis in the UK and around the world has concerned investors who can’t go ahead while wholesale prices are so high and the price cap—designed to protect customers—currently means suppliers provide energy at a significant loss.”

“Wholesale prices have skyrocketed and continue to be extremely volatile. The gas supply shortage combined with lower exports from Russia and increased demand means they remain high and unpredictable,” the company said.

Bulb’s businesses in France, Spain, and Texas will continue trading as they are separate businesses from Bulb UK and are not immediately affected by it entering special administration in the UK.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco's $15 Billion Oil Deal With India's Largest Company Fails

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022


Most Commented

Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com