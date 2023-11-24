Energy Company Blunder Turns Finnish Electricity Price Negative

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.50 -0.60 -0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.882 -0.015 -0.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 -0.018 -0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%
Chart Mars US 20 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 -0.018 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.31 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -1.41 -1.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.08 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.96 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.20 +1.25 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Libyan Minister Accuses Oil Majors of Exploiting Political Instability

Rystad Energy: Fossil Fuel Emissions Will Peak Within Two Years

Rystad Energy: Fossil Fuel Emissions Will Peak Within Two Years

Rystad Energy concluded that global…

British Steel's Bold Plan to Combat Emissions with Electric Furnaces

British Steel's Bold Plan to Combat Emissions with Electric Furnaces

British Steel announces a £1.25…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Company Blunder Turns Finnish Electricity Price Negative

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 24, 2023, 2:34 AM CST

A massive mistake made by a Finnish energy company could see locals getting paid to use electricity—but only theoretically.

The bizarre situation arose, after an electricity supplier, Kinect Energy, accidentally offered to sell an amount of electricity it could not produce.

This plunged local electricity prices deep below zero, reaching a negative 203 euros per megawatt-hour, Bloomberg reported.

The company offered to sell close to 5,800 MW of electricity an hour for delivery today, which was a lot more than it could physically secure.

“Slightly simplified, you can say that they sold something they didn’t have, and buyers bought something that doesn’t exist,” said the head of power system operation at Sweden’s grid operator, Svenska Kraftnat, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The company that made the mistake blamed it on an “internal system error”.

“We are working with other market parties to solve this extreme situation,” Kinect Energy said in a filing.

Electricity prices on the Nord Pool market meanwhile continued to plunge, with the Finnish price reaching a negative 500 euros per megawatt-hour at midnight last night.

The country’s grid operator said it would make intraday electricity purchases to ensure the stability of the system and balancing supply with demand.

Business Insider recalls that earlier this year there was a similar situation in Finland, when overproduction of hydropower caused electricity prices to fall below zero. Consumers did not get paid for using electricity then, the report notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Market participants have been requested to resubmit positions on the intraday market to bring back into production the generation capacity that was withdrawn from the market due to the incorrect price,” Fingrid, the country’s grid operator, said in a statement.

“In addition Fingrid shall take all necessary measures to balance production and consumption and safeguard security of supply,” the grid operator said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Threat To Vital Oil Shipping Lane Escalates

Next Post

Libyan Minister Accuses Oil Majors of Exploiting Political Instability

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Oil Settles At Lowest Level In Two Weeks

Oil Settles At Lowest Level In Two Weeks

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com