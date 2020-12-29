Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Opponents Demand Halt Of Construction

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 48.00 +0.38 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 51.08 +0.22 +0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 48.37 -0.61 -1.25%
Graph up Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 7 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 6 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.37 -0.61 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 46.62 -0.61 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 48.02 -0.61 -1.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 41.77 -0.61 -1.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.72 -0.61 -1.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 43.67 -0.61 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.37 -0.61 -1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.00 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 37.75 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 41.57 -0.61 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 -0.61 -1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 -0.61 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.00 -0.75 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 day What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 19 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 17 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 2 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 4 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 5 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 1 day CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 4 days CIA Death Squads

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Opponents Demand Halt Of Construction

Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste

Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste

Researchers in Japan have created…

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Opponents Demand Halt Of Construction

By Irina Slav - Dec 29, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

Opponents of Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline project are demanding that construction of the pipeline is stopped, the Associated Press has reported, saying the group alleged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to take into consideration several environmental factors when it issued Enbridge a water quality permit for the project.

The $2.6-billion project plans to replace Enbridge's existing 282 miles of 34-inch pipeline with 337 miles of 36-inch pipe. The new Line 3 would have the capacity to move 370,000 barrels of oil per day, alleviating the takeaway capacity constraints that Canadian oil producers have been struggling with for years now. Line 3 is one of two pipeline projects in the works that are—in their unfinished state—keeping Canada's oil industry from reaching its potential.

Now, two Ojibwe bands from Minnesota and two environmental groups have filed a suit against the pipeline operator at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, demanding a preliminary injunction to suspend construction of the new pipeline. According to the claimants, the Army Corps of Engineers violated several federal laws with the issuance of the permit, and this is causing irreparable harm.

The permit in question, according to the AP report, concerns the discharge of dredged and filled material into U.S. waters during the construction of the pipeline. Yet, the claimants have focused on the risk of oil spills after the pipeline goes into operation, noting this risk is heightened with the heavy crude it will transport as it tends to sink in water rather than float.

Last month, Enbridge received a set of permits from Minnesota regulators that allowed the construction of the pipeline to begin in the northern part of the state.

"The MPCA has used sound science and thorough analysis to ensure that necessary safeguards are in place to protect Minnesota's waters. The 401 certification requires Enbridge to meet Minnesota's extensive water quality standards instead of lower federal standards," said Laura Bishop, MPCA Commissioner, at the time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Cuts Power Supply To Iraq On Unpaid Debt

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com