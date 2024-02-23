Elliott Prepares Over $1 Billion to Invest in Metals Mining Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.34 -1.27 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.43 -1.24 -1.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.96 -1.11 -1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.659 -0.073 -4.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 -0.020 -0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 112 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 -0.020 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.09 +1.21 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.76 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.56 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.23 +0.57 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.68 +0.52 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.76 +0.70 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 74.61 +0.70 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 7 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 8 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Shell Earned $2.4 Billion From LNG Trading in Q4

Oil and Gas Producers Push Back Against Nuclear Waste Storage in Permian

Oil and Gas Producers Push Back Against Nuclear Waste Storage in Permian

The United States is embarking…

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

President Biden's temporary pause on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Elliott Prepares Over $1 Billion to Invest in Metals Mining Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2024, 4:43 AM CST

Elliott Investment Management is preparing to roll out a new company with an at least $1 billion war chest to invest in metals mining assets around the world, to take advantage of the energy transition and the currently low market valuations of mining companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

Elliott, the U.S. activist investor, will be looking to invest more than $1 billion in mining operations, especially underfinanced mines, as well as to carry out possible buyouts of public companies or buy stakes in mining groups, according to FT’s sources.

Elliott’s new company, to be called Hyperion, plans investments in base, precious, and energy transition metals, they noted.

Sandeep Biswas, former CEO at gold miner Newcrest Mining, will lead Hyperion, per FT’s sources.

Last year, Newcrest Mining was acquired by Newmont Corporation in a deal that created the world’s leading gold company with robust copper production.

Elliott expects to finance most of the planned investment in mining assets but if the opportunity arises for larger deals, it could seek a co-investor, sources close to the U.S. investment management firm told FT.

The firm’s foray into metals mining assets comes at a good time for investors looking to buy the dip in mining stocks, which have suffered in recent months from the slump in the prices of key energy transition metals including lithium and nickel.

Moreover, demand for key metals, including copper, is set to surge in the coming years as the world electrifies and electric vehicle sales rise.

Global investments in key energy transition minerals have soared in recent years, and the market has doubled, driven by the rise of EV adoption and a surge in renewable energy capacity installations, the IEA said in its first-ever annual Critical Minerals Market Review last summer. 

The lithium price crash over the past year is leading to a slew of profit warnings and project halts from the world’s biggest miners of the battery metal. But the long-term prospects of the global EV market continue to be solid, analysts say.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

FERC to Decide on Venture Global Building Permit Extension by April

Next Post

Shell Earned $2.4 Billion From LNG Trading in Q4

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com