Electricity Investment Exceeds Oil, Gas For Second Year In A Row

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.36 +0.30 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.65 +0.81 +1.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.023 -0.84%
Mars US 20 hours 66.16 -2.55 -3.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.90 -0.25 -0.35%
Urals 2 days 69.25 -4.70 -6.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.73 -2.94 -4.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.023 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.53 +1.50 +2.11%
Murban 2 days 75.32 +1.05 +1.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.63 -2.99 -4.23%
Basra Light 2 days 70.25 -3.46 -4.69%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.73 -3.06 -4.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Girassol 2 days 71.92 -2.89 -3.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.90 -0.25 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.75 +0.72 +1.80%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.81 -3.05 -5.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.76 -3.25 -4.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.36 -2.95 -4.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.21 -2.85 -4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 -2.90 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 -2.90 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.11 -2.60 -4.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.06 -2.95 -4.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.36 -2.90 -4.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -3.00 -4.44%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 -3.00 -4.90%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.17 +0.71 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 5 days 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.96 -2.95 -4.28%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.96 -2.95 -4.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.51 -2.95 -4.37%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -3.00 -4.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.57 -2.95 -3.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 11 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 19 minutes Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 2 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 1 hour EU And Japan Sign Historic Free Trade Deal
  • 4 mins Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 21 hours Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 5 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 1 hour Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 45 mins China’s Technology Sector Takes On Silicon Valley
  • 9 hours Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 24 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 12 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 5 hours Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit And Oil Prices
  • 19 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 day U.S. Challenges 5 WTO Members imposing Illegal Tariffs Against U.S. Products
  • 1 day Apple's $300 fund in China

Breaking News:

Venezuela Claims It Plans To Raise Oil Production

Renewables Overtake Coal For First Time Ever In Germany

Renewables Overtake Coal For First Time Ever In Germany

For the first time in…

Why Is Venezuela Still Sending Subsidized Oil To Cuba?

Why Is Venezuela Still Sending Subsidized Oil To Cuba?

As Venezuela’s economic crisis and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Electricity Investment Exceeds Oil, Gas For Second Year In A Row

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 17, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Wind power

As the world’s energy sector moves toward greater electrification, investments in electricity surpassed investment in oil and gas for a second consecutive year in 2017, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Investment 2018 report on Tuesday.

Last year, more than US$750 billion in investment went to the electricity sector, which attracted the largest share of spending amid robust expenditure on grids. In comparison, global investments in oil and gas supply stood at US$715 billion in 2017, the Paris-based agency said in its report.

Total global energy investment came in at US$1.8 trillion in 2017, down by 2 percent in real terms compared to 2016.

The share of fossil fuels in investment in energy supply increased in 2017 for the first time since 2014, as spending on oil and gas supply increased modestly, the IEA said. The share of national oil companies in total oil and gas upstream investment around the world stayed close to record highs, and that share is expected to keep up this year as well.

The IEA’s report on energy investments also found that the financial prospects of the U.S. shale industry are improving, and that investment in renewables and energy efficiency dropped last year for the first time after several years of growth, with a risk of further decline.

Regarding the U.S. shale industry, the IEA noted that it “is becoming a financially sustainable business.” In the previous shale boom that was snapped by the oil price crash in 2014, U.S. shale producers used to spend up to US$1.80 per each dollar they earned as revenues. Now the industry has nearly halved its breakeven price, providing a more sustainable basis for future expansion and underpinning a record expected increase in U.S. light tight oil production of 1.3 million bpd in 2018, the IEA said.

“The industry appears on track to achieve positive free cash flow for the first time ever this year, turning into a more mature and financially solid industry while production is growing at its fastest pace ever,” the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

Related: Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices

While prospects for shale are improving, investment in conventional projects—which account for most of the global supply—remains subdued, the report said.

“Investment in new conventional capacity is set to plunge in 2018 to about one-third of the total, a multi-year low raising concerns about the long-term adequacy of supply,” the IEA said.

Another concern about the latest energy investment estimates is that spending on renewables and energy efficiency dropped by 3 percent last year and “there is a risk that it will slow further this year.”

“This could threaten the expansion of clean energy needed to meet energy security, climate and clean-air goals. While we would need this investment to go up rapidly, it is disappointing to find that it might be falling this year,” Birol noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norwegian Firm Reports 60% Oil Production Growth In Kurdistan

Next Post

Venezuela Claims It Plans To Raise Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com