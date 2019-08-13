Egypt Plans To Boost Oil Production To 690,000 Bpd By Year-End

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.71 -0.39 -0.68%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.30 +2.73 +4.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.011 +0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 59.15 +2.12 +3.72%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 18 hours 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.011 +0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 18 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.33 +2.27 +4.36%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.22 +3.61 +6.06%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.18 +2.71 +4.72%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Girassol 18 hours 63.14 +2.49 +4.11%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.71 +2.50 +6.38%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 18 hours 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 4 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 4 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 1 day WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 4 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 2 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 8 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 8 hours Negotiation
  • 1 day Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 14 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 2 days Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

The Worst Is Still To Come In Energy Markets

The Worst Is Still To Come In Energy Markets

Markets took a beating this…

US Oil Production Holds Up Amid Rig Count Decline

US Oil Production Holds Up Amid Rig Count Decline

The US oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Plans To Boost Oil Production To 690,000 Bpd By Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Rig

Egypt is looking to boost its crude oil and condensate production to 690,000 bpd by the end of the year from the current 630,000 bpd, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek al-Mulla said this week.

Egypt—neither a member of OPEC nor a part of the non-OPEC group of producers in the OPEC+ coalition that restricts output to drain the glut and boost oil prices—has introduced new economic incentives to encourage more international investment in its oil exploration activities, Egypt Independent quoted minister al-Mulla as saying.  

Egypt has launched a bid round for oil and gas exploration in the Red Sea area, with application date deadline on September 15, the minister said.

The country has also formed a task force to draft proposals on how to quickly raise oil production, he added.  

In recent years, Egypt has been at the center of a ‘natural gas rush’ in the eastern Mediterranean after Italy’s major Eni discovered the huge Zohr field in 2015, claiming it was the largest ever gas discovery in the Mediterranean.

Following the start-up of the giant Zohr field in early 2018, Egypt became an important player in the Mediterranean. Zohr plays a key role in helping Egypt to avoid the need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the Italian energy major.

Egypt will return to being a gas exporter this year and wants to be a regional gas hub due to its strategic geographic position. It is also attracting international oil majors to its oil and gas sector.

Earlier this year, BP’s chief executive officer Bob Dudley said that the UK based supermajor had invested more in Egypt in each of the past two years than in any other country.

Egypt’s luck in geographical positioning and the much improved investment climate have led to an “astonishing gas renaissance” in the country, Wood Mackenzie’s Chairman and Chief Analyst, Simon Flowers, wrote in April last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

Next Post

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on August 13 2019 said:
    Egypt under the leadership of President Abdul Fattah el-Sissi is having an energy renaissance. Not only it has created a good investment climate to encourage more international investment, it has also emerged as the energy hub of the Eastern Mediterranean. It has the third largest proven reserves of natural gas in Africa, gas pipelines, proximity to Cypriot, Israeli and eventually Lebanese gasfields, the only LNG export plants in the East Mediterranean and the re-emergence of interest in its gas potential by the oil supermajors like Shell, ExxonMobil BP an ENI.

    Now it is planning to boost its crude oil production from the current 615,000 barrels a day (b/d) according to the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy to 690,000 b/d by the end of the year. That will almost make it self-sufficient in oil and reduce the budge deficit. Furthermore, Egypt will return to being a gas exporter this year.

    Still, Egypt stands a very good chance of discovering significant volumes of oil and gas in the Red Sea area with the flurry of applications it received for exploration.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com