Eastern Libya Sees Power Outages As A Result Of Oil Blockade

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 41.61 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 44.50 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.171 +0.018 +0.84%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.85 -0.90 -2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 2.171 +0.018 +0.84%
Graph down Marine 6 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 6 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.16 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.55 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.09 -0.36 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 29.99 +0.72 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.94 +0.72 +1.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.34 +0.72 +1.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 38.59 +0.72 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.79 +0.72 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.54 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 36.94 +0.72 +1.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.53 -0.77 -1.78%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 36.29 -0.33 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.68 +0.72 +1.57%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Eastern Libya Sees Power Outages As A Result Of Oil Blockade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 11, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The closure of oil ports in the Gulf of Sirte is the main reason for the power outages in eastern Libya, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) says.  

"By closing the ports in the Gulf of Sirte, the condensate reservoirs at the export ports will be filled within days, and thus the production of the gas associated with the condensate, which feeds Zueitina power stations and north of Benghazi, will come to a halt," NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said, as carried by The Libya Observer.

A few days ago, Sanalla warned that oil tanks full to the brink at Libya's oil export terminals are posing a risk to local communities and the facilities themselves.  

"The militarization of oil facilities, the presence of mercenaries as well as the military escalation increase the risks that hydrocarbons and chemicals stored at oil ports pose to workers and local population," Sanalla said. "This may lead to a disaster that is more severe than Beirut's port and a massive destruction that will cause Libya to be out of the oil market for so many years."

Currently, oil production in Libya is around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). This figure is dramatically down from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year, just before paramilitary formations affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya's oil export terminals and oilfields.  

With Libya's conflict escalating, the country's crude oil exports are expected to be just 1.2 million barrels in August, a 40-percent plunge from July, Bloomberg reported last week, citing an initial loading program it has seen.

Libya's port blockade is set to keep the North African country's oil off the market until at least the fourth quarter of 2020, which, as devastating as it will be for Libyan oil revenues, could help reduce the expected global production glut by 65 percent, Rystad Energy said on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

