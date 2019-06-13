EVs Lose Resale Value Fast, But Not Tesla

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.36 +0.08 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.60 +0.29 +0.47%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.335 +0.010 +0.43%
Mars US 5 hours 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
Urals 23 hours 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.67 -2.37 -4.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.335 +0.010 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 23 hours 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 23 hours 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 23 hours 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 35.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 39.19 -1.13 -2.80%
Canadian Condensate 111 days 47.89 -2.13 -4.26%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 51.59 -2.13 -3.97%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 45.39 -0.93 -2.01%
Peace Sour 6 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Peace Sour 6 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 47.89 -1.38 -2.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 51.39 -0.93 -1.78%
Central Alberta 6 hours 45.89 -1.13 -2.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 23 hours 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.16 -0.84 -1.31%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 -2.00 -4.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.27 -2.13 -3.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 2 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 3 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 2 hours Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 7 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 7 hours Gas Demand Set to Keep Rising
  • 7 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 2 hours Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 2 hours Debunking Anti-Oil Sands Propaganda
  • 13 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 12 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science
  • 10 hours Night Flight over the Permian
  • 24 mins Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .

Breaking News:

EVs Lose Resale Value Fast, But Not Tesla

The Most Crucial Pipeline Of The Middle East?

The Most Crucial Pipeline Of The Middle East?

The outcome of the war…

Floods And Fires Threaten Oil Outages

Floods And Fires Threaten Oil Outages

Floods in Iraq and fires…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EVs Lose Resale Value Fast, But Not Tesla

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Tesla charging

Electric vehicles (EVs) are depreciating much faster than the average for all cars, with one notable exception—Tesla, whose vehicles hold values better than their gas-powered rivals.

Automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com has examined the depreciation of EVs and found that the lightly-used electric cars—the average three-year-old used prices—in the EV segment depreciate on average 56.6 percent, compared to average depreciation of 38.2 percent for all vehicles.  

“Categorically, electric vehicles depreciate more than the average vehicle because resale values take into account the $7,500 federal tax credit and other state and local credits that were applied to these vehicles when they were bought new,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly says.  

“Because the technology of EVs changes at a rapid pace, obsolescence also plays a role in their dramatic depreciation as well as consumer range anxiety and lack of public charging infrastructure,” according to Ly.

The best bargains for those looking to buy a lightly used EV is Fiat 500e, which depreciates by 69.7 percent, followed by BMW i3, Nissan LEAF, Volkswagen e-Golf, and Ford Fusion Energi, according to an iSeeCars ranking.

Separately, iSeeCars has found that used late-model versions of the Tesla Model S are in high demand compared to similar luxury cars, and that despite high average prices, the Model S sells faster than its competitors.

An Autolist.com study found last December that Tesla Model S and Model X hold their resale value better than any of their gas-powered peers, with the Model S value down on average by 27 percent after 50,000 miles, compared to an average of 36 percent in its segment, and the Model X value down by an average 23 percent, compared to 33 percent in its segment.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s new vehicles sales in North America, its home market, reached an all-time high, according to a report by Electrek earlier this month, which cited exclusive information supplied by unnamed sources.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

Next Post

Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com