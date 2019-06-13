Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.12 -0.16 -0.31%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.31 +1.34 +2.23%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.337 +0.012 +0.52%
Mars US 46 mins 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
Urals 19 hours 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.67 -2.37 -4.15%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.337 +0.012 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 19 hours 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 19 hours 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 35.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 39.19 -1.13 -2.80%
Canadian Condensate 111 days 47.89 -2.13 -4.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 51.59 -2.13 -3.97%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 45.39 -0.93 -2.01%
Peace Sour 2 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 47.89 -1.38 -2.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 51.39 -0.93 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 hours 45.89 -1.13 -2.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 19 hours 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.16 -0.84 -1.31%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 -2.00 -4.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.27 -2.13 -3.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 1 hour Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 2 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 11 hours Debunking Anti-Oil Sands Propaganda
  • 9 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 9 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 3 hours Gas Demand Set to Keep Rising
  • 3 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 13 hours Domino Effect: Chinese Auto Sales Post Worst-Ever Monthly Decline As Trade War Intensifies
  • 12 hours EAI and API can’t get their numbers together??
  • 12 hours Plants are Dying
  • 8 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science

Breaking News:

Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

Papua New Guinea Looks To Double LNG Production

Papua New Guinea Looks To Double LNG Production

Papua New Guinea is on…

Chinese Rare Earth Exports Tumble As Trade War Accelerates

Chinese Rare Earth Exports Tumble As Trade War Accelerates

China, the world’s largest producer…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Calgary

Canada may have to raise its federal carbon tax if it wants to achieve its pledge under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), the federal budget watchdog, said in a report on Thursday.  

Under the Paris Agreement, Canada has pledged to reduce its emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, to a level of 513 megatons (Mt) of CO2 equivalent.

However, under current policies, Canada will have reduced its emissions from 704 Mt in 2016 to 592 Mt in 2030. This leaves a gap of 79 Mt to the 513 Mt target under the Paris Agreement under current policies and measures, PBO said in its report.

So the office estimates that an additional carbon price rising from US$4.51 (C$6) per ton in 2023 to US$39 (C$52) per ton in 2030 would be required to achieve Canada’s emissions target under the Paris Agreement, on top of the US$37.58 (C$50) per ton federal fuel charge that is scheduled to be in place in 2022. 

The Paris Agreement goals and the effects of climate change have become a hot topic in all developed economies in recent years.

Last month, the Bank of Canada ranked for the first time climate change as a key weak spot in the Canadian financial system and economy, as a growing number of governments start to warn of the risks to the planet and economy that global warming brings.

While the budget office of Canada has calculated that the federal carbon tax may have to increase for meeting the Paris Agreement goals, nearly half of Canadians are opposed to the carbon tax, according to a poll by Forum Research earlier this month. Most of the respondents—two thirds— in a poll among 1,633 Canadian voters said that the carbon tax will affect their vote in the federal election in October, with Conservative voters opposing the tax more likely to be motivated to vote.

Related: Climate Change Could Trigger Global Financial Crisis

“The carbon tax looks like it’s mobilizing its opponents to vote in far greater numbers than its proponents,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research. “Additionally, Conservative supporters are far more opposed than Liberals are in favour. If the Conservatives can consolidate the opposition around this issue, and make it the focal point of the campaign, the Liberals’ re-election prospects may be severely diminished,” Bozinoff said.

Meanwhile, the oil producing province of Alberta passed earlier this month legislation to repeal the provincial consumer carbon tax—a key campaign pledge of new Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon, Saudi SABIC Proceed With $10B Petrochemical Plant In Texas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com