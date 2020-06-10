EV Sales Set To Crash In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.00 -0.60 -1.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 41.73 +0.55 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.04 -2.05 -4.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.45 -1.92 -4.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 35.82 -0.41 -1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.16 +0.69 +1.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.79 -0.87 -2.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.23 -0.68 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 35.44 +0.75 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.94 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.34 +0.75 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 34.44 +0.75 +2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 14 mins Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 day "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 23 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 hour 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 19 hours Ground Zero
  • 2 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 18 hours Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 5 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day George Floyd’s History
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide

Breaking News:

The World’s Top LNG Trader Is Predicting A Natural Gas Comeback

Putin Furious After Major Oil Spill

Putin Furious After Major Oil Spill

After a massive oil spill…

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

The oil majors have made…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

EV Sales Set To Crash In 2020

By MINING.com - Jun 10, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

BloombergNEF, the primary research service for Bloomberg, is forecasting an 18% drop in electric vehicle (EV) sales this year due to disruptions to battery metals supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has lowered its forecast for EV sales this year to 1.7 million vehicles, a 27% drop from its earlier forecast.

The decrease in EV sales will result in a 10% drop in demand for lithium-ion batteries to 71-gigawatt hours (GWh).

However, it expects long-term demand for EVs to be maintained. The group projects global EV sales to reach 26 million vehicles by 2030, 9% below its 2019 forecast of 28 million vehicles, and total lithium-ion battery demand for all end-users is expected to reach 2,000 GWh by 2030.

The lithium market will remain in balance, it says, with deficits for both lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, critical ingredients for lithium-ion batteries. Bloomberg predicts that demand for lithium hydroxide will fall into deficit in 2021.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, lithium carbonate remains oversupplied, with de-risked capacity reaching 405,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2020, 12% lower than its 2019 forecast, BloombergNEF reports.

It expects lithium prices to fall during the second and third quarters of 2020 as much as 11% for spodumene, an important lithium-bearing mineral, and a vital source of the metal, 5% to 9% for lithium carbonate and 4% to 7% for lithium hydroxide.

Meanwhile, nickel, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, is expected to hold steady and could perform better in 2020 than other base metals, albeit lower than predicted in 2019, BloombergNEF notes.

Prices, it said, should remain around the two-year average of $13,000 per tonne and could recover further in the fourth quarter, with potential for price increases in 2021.

Related: $35 Brent: Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On Oil

It also expects prices to recover for mined class 1 nickel (which contains a minimum of 99.8% nickel) if it goes into deficit and there is no flexible demand switching.

Furthermore, because nickel refineries are using feedstock inventories to maintain production, the class 1 nickel market is balanced. However, should producers fail to keep up with capacity expansion plans and continue to scale back on capital expenditure, class 1 nickel and nickel sulphate could fall into deficit in 2021, BloombergNEF said.

Cobalt, used as a cathode in lithium-ion batteries, is also expected to fall into deficit in 2020, according to BloombergNEF. Although the deficit is modest at 17,000 tonnes, Bloomberg notes, it could lead to a marginal price increase of 5% to $31,000 per tonne by the end of the year.

Due to a sluggish recovery in the expansion of supply as producers pull back on capital expenditure needed to upgrade capacity, the deficit could be much larger from 2021 to 2023.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Lawmakers Propose A Major Clean Energy Stimulus

Next Post

Britain Surpasses Major Energy Landmark

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Electric Vehicle Charging
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com