The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.00 -0.60 -1.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 41.73 +0.55 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.04 -2.05 -4.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.45 -1.92 -4.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 35.82 -0.41 -1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.16 +0.69 +1.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.79 -0.87 -2.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.23 -0.68 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 35.44 +0.75 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.94 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.34 +0.75 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 34.44 +0.75 +2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 14 mins Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 day "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 23 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 hour 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 19 hours Ground Zero
  • 2 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 18 hours Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 5 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day George Floyd’s History
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide

Breaking News:

The World’s Top LNG Trader Is Predicting A Natural Gas Comeback

A Strategy Shift In Energy Investing

A Strategy Shift In Energy Investing

Traders are desperately looking for…

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Below 300

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Below 300

The U.S. oil and gas…

Oil Prices Surge As OPEC+ Nears Deal

Oil Prices Surge As OPEC+ Nears Deal

Oil prices have surged above…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil And Gas Industry Faces A $1.8 Trillion Loss In 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting oil price crash are set to wipe out as much as US$1.8 trillion from the revenues of oil and gas exploration and production companies this year - the worst-hit sector in terms of dollar revenue, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.

“The critical and expensive nature of oil and gas extraction (in terms of revenue, opex and capex) means that this sector dominates our lost-revenue projections, accounting for USD1.8 trillion of lost revenue globally in 2020. This is six times greater than the impact on the more visibly affected retail sector,” Fitch Ratings noted.  

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic is set to destroy as much as US$5 trillion in revenue for corporates which Fitch tracks in all sectors, the rating agency said.

“The oil and gas sector accounts for the most revenue destruction in dollar terms, representing 40 percent of the aggregate revenue fall,” according to Fitch Ratings.

“While the oil price has recovered from historic lows, pricing is still well inside our price-deck estimates and we expect economic sentiment to remain subdued after the initial post-lockdown euphoria dissipates,’’ the agency added. Related: India’s Solar Power Industry Is Hurting From Covid-19

Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies around the world are set to see their total annual revenues plunge by a whopping US$1 trillion this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on global oil demand and prices, Rystad Energy said in an analysis at the end of April.

E&P revenues are set to plummet by around US$1 trillion in 2020, a drop of 40 percent, and stand at just to US$1.47 trillion this year, compared to last year’s combined annual revenues of US$2.47 trillion, according to the independent energy research firm.  

Before the pandemic, Rystad Energy was forecasting annual E&P revenues at US$2.35 trillion this year and US$2.52 trillion in 2021.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The True Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Demand

Next Post

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com