EV Metal Index Surges 64% As Europe Becomes Largest Market For Electric Vehicles

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.06 -0.31 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.432 +0.006 +0.25%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.432 +0.006 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 51 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 22 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 7 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 11 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 23 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

Russia Complies 100% With OPEC+ Production Cut Quota

Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment

Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment

U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp…

Iran Signs Deals With Local Firms To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Iran Signs Deals With Local Firms To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Iran signed on Monday a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

EV Metal Index Surges 64% As Europe Becomes Largest Market For Electric Vehicles

By MINING.com - Aug 19, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Europe has now overtaken China – not long ago responsible for every other electric car sold worldwide – as the globe’s largest EV market. 

Over the first seven months of the year, Europe’s electric vehicle sales (including plug-in hybrids) outpaced that of China, reaching the half-million mark thanks to record-breaking monthly sales of 53,000 units on the continent in July. 

More remarkable, considering Chinese so-called New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales data also include fuel cell and commercial vehicles. July was also the first month of annualized positive growth in China with sales approaching 84,000 units – 48% year on year growth. 

China still leads the charge in full battery electric vehicles (BEVs), however. According to Schmidt, a market researcher, for the year to end-July 2020, 269,000 BEVs were sold in Western Europe compared to 373,000 in China.

Recovery accelerates

The MINING.COM EV Metal Index, which tracks the value of battery metals in newly sold passenger EVs around the world surged 64% in June, after dropping to its lowest level since January 2018 in April.

The jump in raw material deployed in June lifted the value of battery raw materials tracked by the index in newly-sold EVs to $184 million for the month. 

At $794 million year-to-date, the index is still more than 25% below 2019 levels although, as testament to the youth of the electric vehicle market, is almost double the value of the same period in 2017.

Lithium and graphite prices eased again in June albeit slightly, while nickel and cobalt eked out 2.4% and 3.2% month on month gains.

Related: China’s Oil Buying Spree May Be Coming To An End 

Nickel sulphate index prices climbed back above $14,500 a tonne (100% Ni basis) while sales-weighted cobalt chemicals used in the battery supply chain fetched some $31,300 according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data. 

The deterioration in lithium prices has been relentless – trading at just over $7,000 a tonne in June from more around $11,600 the same month last year and more than $17,700 in mid-2018. 

2020 vision is bright

Car sales are always lumpy and none more so than BEVs, where changes in incentive schemes and government regulations play an outsize role in buying decisions.

Beijing deflated its domestic EV market in June last year when it unexpectedly slashed subsidies. In July last year the EV Metal Index tanked 43.6% following the incentive scheme adjustments, but with action shifting to Europe and more certainty about Chinese green car policies, the second half of 2020 should remain robust.

Related: Oil Prices Rebound On EIA Inventory Report

According to Schmidt, September could be the breakout month with volumes surpassing 100,000 units in Western Europe – thanks to increased deliveries of Tesla on the continent and the launch of Volkswagen’s ID.3, which alone has racked up more than 30,000 in advance orders.

If Europe does go down this road, there is still a chance (granted an outside one) that 2020 could come close to the 2019 index which ended the year at $2.1 billion. 

LFP gains

European carmakers favour higher energy density, longer-range NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) cathodes, which together with Tesla’s NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum) account for the vast majority of batteries in passenger EVs.

The continued adoption of nickel-rich cathode chemistries like NCM811 (which Tesla also uses in China for higher range models instead of NCA) also boosted raw material values per vehicle with the first half 2020 nickel sub-index surpassing the full year 2017 total.

The battery mix is likely to change this year, with LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) units gaining market share, not least because Tesla has opted for this technology for its entry level Chinese Model 3s where range is less of a concern for motorists. 

The proportion of NEVs sold in China installed with LFP batteries increased to just over 16% from January through July, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2019.

LFP batteries are significantly cheaper than NCM, but not likely to catch on outside China for light-duty vehicles, meaning market share growth should not come at the expense of cobalt, nickel and manganese demand.

When including the stationary energy storage market, LFP is likely to grow its share more rapidly with estimates of as high as 30% of the battery market by 2030, from 10% currently.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Arab World’s First Nuclear Plant Now On The Grid

Next Post

Russia Complies 100% With OPEC+ Production Cut Quota

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com