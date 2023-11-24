EU to Propose Multi-Billion Euro Plan for Grid Investments

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.42 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.42 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.20 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.826 -0.071 -2.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.215 -0.017 -0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%
Chart Mars US 21 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.215 -0.017 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.31 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -1.41 -1.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.08 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.96 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.20 +1.25 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

UAE to Boost Murban Crude Exports as Higher OPEC+ Quota Kicks In

2.8 Billion Tonnes of Metals Extracted Globally in 2022

2.8 Billion Tonnes of Metals Extracted Globally in 2022

2.8 billion tonnes of metals…

Rystad Energy: Fossil Fuel Emissions Will Peak Within Two Years

Rystad Energy: Fossil Fuel Emissions Will Peak Within Two Years

Rystad Energy concluded that global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU to Propose Multi-Billion Euro Plan for Grid Investments

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2023, 6:30 AM CST

The European Commission is expected to propose next week a plan for accelerating investment in grids to support the EU’s renewable energy targets, according to a draft of the plan seen by Reuters.

“The backbone of today’s electricity systems, grids are set to become increasingly important as clean energy transitions progress, but they currently receive too little attention,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report last month.

According to the agency, global annual investments in energy grids need to double to more than $600 billion a year by 2030 if the world is to achieve the national climate and energy goals. 

The EU has estimated an investment need of $637 billion (584 billion euros) by 2030, both in transmission and distribution grids, to achieve its targets,

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said earlier this year.

The EU plans to boost grid investments with its new plan to be unveiled next week. The proposal will include priority access to EU funding and faster permitting processes granted to 68 electricity projects that will be given the status of “projects of common interest,” according to the draft Reuters has seen.  

“Grids need to adapt to a more decentralised, digitalised and flexible electricity system with millions of rooftop solar panels and local energy communities sharing resources,” the draft plan reads.

The EU is sticking to its target to be carbon neutral by 2050. The European Parliament endorsed earlier this year much higher binding renewable energy targets by 2030 by passing the Renewable Energy Directive, a key part of the European Green Deal for the EU to become a carbon-neutral bloc by 2050. 

The directive, which needs EU member states approval to become law, raises the targeted share of renewable energy in the EU's energy consumption to 42.5% by 2030, up from a current target of 32%.

To compare, renewable energy represented 21.8% of the energy consumed in the EU in 2021, down from 22.1% in 2020, according to Eurostat

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indonesia Begins Construction on Its First Carbon Storage Project

Next Post

UAE to Boost Murban Crude Exports as Higher OPEC+ Quota Kicks In

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Oil Settles At Lowest Level In Two Weeks

Oil Settles At Lowest Level In Two Weeks

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com