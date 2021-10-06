The EU Is Panicking Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 77.43 -1.50 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 80.82 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 5.675 -0.637 -10.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.442 -0.052 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 77.43 +0.40 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.38 +2.53 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.41 +2.28 +2.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.39 +1.80 +2.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.09 +1.46 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 +1.48 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.43 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 66.43 +1.06 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.93 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.33 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 76.93 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 76.93 +1.41 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 78.78 +1.61 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 75.03 +1.71 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 74.00 -1.50 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 67.75 -1.50 -2.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 71.38 -1.50 -2.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 75.33 -1.50 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 75.33 -1.50 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 74.00 -1.50 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +1.50 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.87 +1.31 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 hour This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 4 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

Skyrocketing Energy Prices Could Cripple Europe’s Economy

Skyrocketing Energy Prices Could Cripple Europe’s Economy

Natural gas prices have soared…

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

An investigation has uncovered indirect…

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

The UK’s energy crisis is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU Is Panicking Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT

  • The benchmark European gas prices continued their rally this week, surging to new record highs on Wednesday

  • Five European countries, which include Spain and France, issued a joint statement on Wednesday on the troublesome high energy prices
  • The statement calls for a probe into the gas market and for a reform of the wholesale electricity market
Join Our Community

As Europe’s benchmark gas prices hit records highs every day amid tight supply, the European Union (EU) is looking at a single-market response to the surging energy prices as it scrambles to keep its green targets amid soaring power bills.

The benchmark European gas prices continued their rally this week, surging to new record highs on Tuesday to an equivalent of $205 a barrel oil, amid a wider energy commodity rally driven by supply concerns ahead of the winter. The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, even topped 160 euro per MWh on Wednesday, before falling back toward 100 euro per MWh.

Some countries, such as Spain, called on the European Commission last month to provide the 27 member states with options to tackle the surging energy prices which are already hitting consumers across the bloc.

As energy prices continued to set records day after day in October, European Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, told the European Parliament on Wednesday:

“The Commission will present next week a toolbox of measures Members States can take in line with EU law, both short and medium term.”

“In the Commission view, Europe must respond by delivering swift coordinated action at Member States level, by leveraging the strength of its single market and by increasing its preparedness for future crisis,” Simson said during the European Parliament plenary session on energy prices.

The current energy crisis is not the result of the EU’s climate policies, which aim at a net-zero bloc by 2050, the commissioner noted.

“The current price hike has little to do with our climate policies and much to do with our dependence on imported fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” Simson said.

“The Green Deal provides the only lasting solution to Europe’s energy challenge: more renewables and improved energy efficiency,” she noted.  

Five European countries, which include Spain and France, issued a joint statement on Wednesday on the troublesome high energy prices. Among other things, the statement calls for a probe into the gas market and for a reform of the wholesale electricity market. Other mentions are calls to achieve energy independence.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

Next Post

UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com