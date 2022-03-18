EU Oil And Gas Embargo On Russia Could Hit UK Hard

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 105.5 +2.51 +2.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.4 +1.71 +1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.891 -0.099 -1.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.626 +0.139 +3.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.248 +0.031 +0.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.248 +0.031 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 100.9 -1.55 -1.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.8 -2.09 -1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 100.3 +6.80 +7.27%
Graph down Basra Light 109 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +7.46 +7.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +6.77 +6.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.45 +7.55 +9.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.55 +6.61 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 103.8 +6.61 +6.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.1 +6.61 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 99.95 +6.61 +7.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 97.10 +6.61 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.10 +6.61 +7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.20 +6.61 +7.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 102.8 +6.61 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.40 +6.61 +7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 97.74 -0.95 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 98.65 +1.72 +1.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 108.8 +7.90 +7.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 2 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 20 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Activist Investor Engine No. 1 Founder Urges More U.S. Shale Production

Rooftop Solar Installations To Almost Double By 2025

Rooftop Solar Installations To Almost Double By 2025

Rooftop solar PV installations are…

Russia Looks To Charm India With Cheap Oil Supplies

Russia Looks To Charm India With Cheap Oil Supplies

Shunned by the West, Russia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Oil And Gas Embargo On Russia Could Hit UK Hard

By Irina Slav - Mar 18, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

If the European Union decides to impose a full oil and gas embargo on Russia, the shock waves of the move would end up costing the UK economy more than $90 billion, the country’s chancellor said.

The warning comes in response to a call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the UK’s allies to follow its example and ban all imports of Russian fossil fuels. The UK said earlier this month that it would phase out imports of Russian oil, which account for about 8 percent of its total imports, by the end of this year.

In search of alternative supplies, Johnson this week visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but, according to a Wall Street Journal report, the visit was not exactly productive, with Saudi officials saying the UK’s Prime Minister left Riyadh empty-handed.

The U.S. has also banned Russian oil and gas and is currently looking for alternatives, even reaching out to Venezuela and promising sanction relief in exchange for oil deliveries.

The EU, meanwhile, has taken a more guarded stance on oil and gas sanctions because of its excessive reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Russia supplies about 40 percent of the EU’s imported gas and a quarter of its crude oil.

If however, Brussels for some reason decides to harden its stance despite the huge recession risk, the UK economy, which is not even in the EU anymore, will suffer a hit of between $92 and $98.7 billion (70-75 billion pounds), Chancellor Rishi Sunak told other ministers. The amount is equal to 3 percent of the UK’s GDP.

According to the European Central Bank, a drop of 10 percent in gas supplies to Europe would translate into a 0.7-percent GDP drop. So instead of banning Russian oil and gas imports, the EU will now try to reduce its imports of Russian gas specifically by two-thirds within a year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Releases Plan To Cut Oil Use By 2.7 Million Bpd

Next Post

Indian Billionaire Discusses Buying Stake In Saudi Aramco

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com