EU Ministers Attempt To Reach A Compromise On The Gas Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 75.62 +1.33 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.20 +1.16 +1.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.80 +0.57 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.955 -0.645 -9.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.184 +0.052 +2.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.84 -3.14 -4.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.184 +0.052 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 75.38 -1.11 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.45 -1.21 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.86 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 384 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.97 -2.36 -2.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -2.47 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.36 -1.28 -2.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.21 -1.65 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.61 -1.65 -2.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.86 -1.65 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.01 -1.65 -2.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.01 -1.65 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.96 -1.65 -2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.31 -1.65 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Russia Steps Up Attacks On Kiev As Putin Heads To Belarus

The Nuclear Game That Will Never End

The Nuclear Game That Will Never End

While there has been plenty…

Energy Stocks Continue To Outperform The Market

Energy Stocks Continue To Outperform The Market

Despite oil prices falling back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Ministers Attempt To Reach A Compromise On The Gas Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 19, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The energy ministers of the European Union are discussing on Monday a new compromise proposal to cap the price of natural gas in the latest attempt to break the deadlock and put a ceiling on gas prices to protect consumers and businesses.   

Late on Monday morning in Brussels, the EU energy ministers gathered for another attempt to reach some kind of deal on the price of gas, following weeks of futile meetings which exposed deep divisions among EU member states.

The ministers are discussing a price cap well below the one proposed by the European Commission last month. The new proposal for a lower price cap was advanced by the Czech Republic, the holder of the EU’s rotating presidency.

According to the Czech draft proposal, seen by Reuters, the price cap would be triggered if prices on the month-ahead derivatives at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the EU’s most commonly used gas price benchmark, exceed $200 (188 euros) per megawatt hour (MWh) for three days. 

This is well below the so-called “safety price ceiling” of $292 (275 euros) per MWh proposed by the European Commission last month in a new EU instrument to “limit excessive gas price spikes.”

The mechanism – designed to prevent excessive price spikes “with a temporary and well-targeted instrument to automatically intervene on the gas derivatives in case of extreme gas price hikes” – wasn’t unanimously received by EU member states.    

There have been divisions among member states on how to approach the gas price cap. Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, for example, insist on a cautious approach to any market intervention, wary of a price cap that could drive LNG cargoes away from Europe. But another group led by Italy, Poland, Greece, and Belgium want more decisive measures to limit excessive price spikes and protect their economies from surging energy prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Tanker Orders Soar 95% To Hit A Record High In 2022

Next Post

Russia Steps Up Attacks On Kiev As Putin Heads To Belarus

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

China’s Zero-Covid Tweaks Are A False Flag For Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com