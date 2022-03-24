EU Leaders Scoff At Putin's Rubles-For-Gas Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 111.1 -1.25 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 119.0 -2.57 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.405 +0.004 +0.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 mins 4.155 +0.002 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.363 -0.027 -0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 109.5 -2.64 -2.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.363 -0.027 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 115 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 102.5 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 106.3 -2.59 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 14 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 6 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

EU Leaders Scoff At Putin's Rubles-For-Gas Demand

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

While the escalation of war…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Leaders Scoff At Putin's Rubles-For-Gas Demand

By RFE/RL staff - Mar 24, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

Several leaders from European Union members have scoffed at Russia's demand that some "unfriendly" countries will be forced to pay for its natural gas and oil in rubles, saying the move is a breach of contract.

In a move seen aimed at bolstering Russia's beleaguered currency in the face of crippling economic and financial penalties over its invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will no longer accept payments in dollars or euros, what he called "compromised currencies" from countries that have imposed the sanctions.

While Putin did not name any countries, it is understood the policy would target Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United States, and members of the European Union.

"This would be a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract, and it would be an attempt to circumvent the sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the start of an EU summit in Brussels on March 24.

"We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented...the time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over," she added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, prompting the sanctions and global condemnation.

Related: Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Betting Big On An Electric Future

The sanctions have sent the Russian currency into freefall, while cutting Russia out of international money transfers and freezing its foreign currency abroad.

Putin gave the government and central bank one week to figure out the details on moving operations into the ruble, with energy giant Gazprom charged with making the corresponding changes to contracts.

Russian gas accounts for around 40 percent of Europe's total consumption. Daily EU gas imports from Russia this year have varied between 200 million euros to 800 million euros.

"This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said of Putin's move.

Added Slovenian Prime Minister Janesz Jansa, "I don't think anybody in Europe knows what rubles look like, nobody will pay in rubles."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Moscow's demands "humiliating" and warned countries potentially affected by the move not to give in.

"If any EU country bows to Putin's humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other. I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice," he said on Twitter.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Utilities: Gas Supply Will Worsen

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com