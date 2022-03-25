EU Intake Of Russian Gas Remains High Amid Lower Wind Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.3 +0.94 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 120.0 +0.96 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.564 +0.163 +3.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.099 -0.054 -1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.449 +0.059 +1.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 109.5 -2.64 -2.35%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.449 +0.059 +1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.4 +3.66 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.9 +3.64 +3.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -1.65 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 116 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -2.41 -1.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.4 -1.93 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.54 -2.40 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 98.24 -2.59 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 114.5 -2.59 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 112.7 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 110.6 -2.59 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 109.9 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 113.4 -2.59 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 108.1 -2.59 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.5 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 117.3 +5.11 +4.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.3 -2.59 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 -2.75 -2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.3 +3.58 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 40 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 59 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 21 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

EU Intake Of Russian Gas Remains High Amid Lower Wind Output

Pressure Mounts On Russia's Oil Industry

Pressure Mounts On Russia's Oil Industry

Russia's oil industry is under…

Will Hydrogen Power The Trains Of The Future?

Will Hydrogen Power The Trains Of The Future?

Hydrogen is grabbing headlines around…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Intake Of Russian Gas Remains High Amid Lower Wind Output

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

While the European Union looks for ways to reduce its imports of Russian gas, flows via Ukraine remain high, at 109 million cu m daily amid lower wind energy output.

Interfax reports, citing data from the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, that bookings for Thursday stood at 105.2 million cu m while today’s booking are higher, at 105.8 million cu m. The numbers are in line with the long-term contract with Gazprom, which is for deliveries of 40 billion cu m of gas annually.

Wind generation, meanwhile, has been on the decline, according to the report. For the week to March 20, wind output made up 17 percent of Europe’s energy mix, and this week this has fallen further to 8.4 percent.

The EU remains active in seeking alternatives to Russian gas, meanwhile. Earlier today, Brussels struck a deal with Washington for higher deliveries of liquefied natural gas, with the U.S. committing to supply an additional 15 billion cu m this year.

In a fact sheet on the news, the White House said that “The United States will work with international partners and strive to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 bcm in 2022, with expected increases going forward.”

The European Union, at the same time, committed to stoke demand for natural gas.

The European Commission will work with EU Member States toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional U.S. LNG that is consistent with our shared net-zero goals,” the fact sheet also said, noting that “prices should reflect long-term market fundamentals”.

Gas prices in Europe slipped on the news of the EU-U.S. LNG deal but remain far above normal, at over $1,160 per thousand cu m. The price of gas under the month-ahead contract for March with Gazprom is lower than that, at $930 per thousand cu m, Interfax noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Facility Fire ‘Under Control’

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com