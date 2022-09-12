Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 24 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

EU Gears Up to Tax Fossil Fuel Companies Amid Energy Crisis

EU Gears Up to Tax Fossil Fuel Companies Amid Energy Crisis

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 12, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

The European Union is preparing to propose a plan that would force fossil fuel companies taking in windfall profits from surging oil and gas prices to submit financial contributions to offset soaring household energy bills, a draft document circulating around Brussels indicates.  

The European Commission is expected to release the details of the draft proposal this week, which would then require a majority vote from the 27-member bloc. 

The draft, seen by Reuters, is also said to include bailouts for power firms that are at risk of collapse amid an intensifying energy crisis. 

Funds to be required from fossil fuels companies are dubbed a “solidarity contribution” by the draft document, and would target oil, gas, coal and refining companies based on “taxable surplus profits made in the fiscal year 2022”. 

“The solidarity contributions are justified by the fact that such companies make unpredictable surplus profits,” the draft said, as reported by Reuters, adding that the profits “do not correspond to any regular profit that these entities would or could have expected to obtain in normal circumstances”.

Bloomberg, which has also seen the draft, reports that the document referred to financial contributions from fossil fuels companies as an “exceptional and temporary” levy. 

The bill has a higher chance of gaining approval as it requires a majority vote rather than a unanimous one. 

If approved, the bill would install a minimum rate for a “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuels companies, while each EU member state could increase that rate, though not decrease it. 

The draft also indicates that the EU is gearing up to propose a mandatory power cut across the bloc, which is being interpreted as a move towards energy rationing as a stop-gap measure to avoid the spiraling of an energy crisis that has now been exacerbated by Russia’s cutoff of gas flows through Nord Stream 1. 

The power cut targets in the draft proposal, as seen by Bloomberg, seek to cut overall consumption, as well as to lower demand during selected peak hours during weekdays. 

The draft also discussed a cap on “excessive” revenue of non-fossil fuel power generating companies.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

