Tamarack Becomes Largest Player In Clearwater Play After $1.1B Acquisition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.58 +0.79 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.74 +0.90 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.21 +0.87 +0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.274 +0.278 +3.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 4 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.54 +3.25 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.94 +3.25 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.19 +3.25 +3.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 84.34 +3.25 +4.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 82.34 +3.25 +4.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 91.29 +3.25 +3.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 80.64 +3.25 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.25 +3.25 +4.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.67 +0.92 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.42 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 17 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 mins Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Tamarack Becomes Largest Player In Clearwater Play After $1.1B Acquisition

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Proponents of fracking hold that…

The EU’s Aggressive Plan To Counter Astronomical Electricity Prices

The EU’s Aggressive Plan To Counter Astronomical Electricity Prices

The European Commission will soon…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tamarack Becomes Largest Player In Clearwater Play After $1.1B Acquisition

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 12, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will acquire Deltastream Energy Corp in a CAD$1.425-billion (nearly US$1.1 billion) deal that renders it the largest producer in the Clearwater unconventional heavy oil play in Canada’s Alberta province. 

The acquisition will add 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent to Tamarack’s production next year, according to the company.  

"With this transaction, Tamarack will become the leading public Clearwater business, with an exceptional combined asset base,” Bill Slavin, Managing Director, ARC Financial, which owns 85% of Deltastream, said.

Deltastream is a pure play on Clearwater, a new shale oil play where development began only six years ago. The play has been characterized by rapid growth in those six years, with production reportedly rising from 4,300 bbl/d in 2017 to some 60,000 bbls/d in 2021 and estimates of 70,000 bbls/d by the second quarter of this year, according to JW Energy

The deal will see Tamarack acquire Deltastream for $825 million in cash, $300 million as a deferred acquisition payment and $300 million in equity, which includes 80 million Tamarack shares, according to a press release.

Clearwater is eyed by investors due to economics that promise a fast payout of less than six months under today’s oil prices, with Tamarack Valley CEO Brian Schmidt calling it the most economic oil play in North America. 

“Deltastream brings scale and a leading economic development drilling inventory, comprised of high quality, long life assets with low sustaining capital requirements that enhance capital allocation flexibility,” Schmidt said in the release.

Tamarack has been rapidly expanding its footprint in Clearwater, and this latest deal follows one in April that saw the company enter into an agreement to acquire privately owned Rolling Hills Energy Ltd, for ~$74 million. That deal positioned Tamarack for drilling rights covering upwards of 590 square miles. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fitch Ratings: EU Will Not Get More Pipeline Gas from Russia Until Year End

Next Post

Fitch Ratings: EU Will Not Get More Pipeline Gas from Russia Until Year End

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com