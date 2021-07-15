EU Court Says Russia Should Limit Gas Supply To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.56 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.32 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.618 +0.004 +0.11%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.110 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.246 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.246 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 16 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 16 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 16 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.83 -1.97 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 72.13 -2.12 -2.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 73.53 -2.12 -2.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.63 -2.37 -3.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 68.88 -2.12 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.43 -2.47 -3.34%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.18 -2.07 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.62 +1.14 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.22 -2.12 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 17 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 14 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

Oil Prices Climb On Strong Fuel Demand

Oil Prices Climb On Strong Fuel Demand

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

OPEC+ Still Far From Resolving UAE-Saudi Spat

OPEC+ Still Far From Resolving UAE-Saudi Spat

The odds of an OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Court Says Russia Should Limit Gas Supply To Europe

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 15, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld on Thursday a lower tribunal's ruling which had said that Russia's access to the OPAL gas pipeline should be limited.

The court case is a win for Poland against an appeal of the lower court's ruling filed by Germany.

The OPAL pipeline, operated by OPAL Gastransport, is a 470-kilometer (292 miles) long pipeline, which links the operational Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline of Russian gas giant Gazprom to Germany.

The European Commission (EC) granted in 2016 an exemption to the OPAL operator from EU energy solidarity regulations, meaning that Gazprom could use OPAL to ship natural gas at almost full capacity of the pipeline.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), based in Luxembourg, annulled in 2019 the 2016 decision that allowed Gazprom to increase gas shipments through the OPAL pipeline.

Germany appealed at the Court of Justice of the European Union and lost the case, after the court sided with Poland on Thursday.

According to today's court decision, which is final, the EU must take into account the concerns expressed by Poland, as well as Lithuania, about the rising Russian supply to Europe, because the exemption of Gazprom from EU energy legislation was "in breach of the principle of energy solidarity."

According to Reuters, today's ruling is not expected to significantly change Gazprom's gas deliveries via OPAL, as they had already been reduced before the court case.

Poland's gas company PGNiG said, commenting on the ruling:

"The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that the European Commission violated the principle of energy solidarity by issuing a decision on the OPAL gas pipeline. The verdict strengthens Poland's energy security and may be important for the further fate of the Nord Stream 2 project."

Poland is one of the most vocal opponents to the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 project from Russia to Germany, concerned about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool. Poland, several other EU countries, and the United States see Nord Stream 2 as further undermining Europe's energy security by giving Gazprom another pipeline to ship its natural gas to European markets.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China & Nord Stream-2 Top Agenda As Biden Meets Merkel

Next Post

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com