China & Nord Stream-2 Top Agenda As Biden Meets Merkel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.70 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.617 +0.003 +0.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.114 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 16 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 16 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 16 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.83 -1.97 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 72.13 -2.12 -2.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 73.53 -2.12 -2.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.63 -2.37 -3.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 68.88 -2.12 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.43 -2.47 -3.34%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.18 -2.07 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.62 +1.14 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.22 -2.12 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 17 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 14 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

EIA Sees Brent Prices Averaging $69 This Year

EIA Sees Brent Prices Averaging $69 This Year

Brent Crude spot prices are…

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

U.S. shale oil production will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

China & Nord Stream-2 Top Agenda As Biden Meets Merkel

By ZeroHedge - Jul 15, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Serious differences over China and the Nord Stream-2 Russia to Germany natural gas pipeline are expected to be high on the agenda as President Joe Biden hosts outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel for what's expected to be her last visit as head of state to the White House on Thursday. She steps down this fall after long ago affirming she wouldn't seek a fifth term in 2021, and since becoming chancellor has made 23 official visits to Washington. The two sides are hoping to mend deeply strained relations ahead of Germany's election in ten weeks.

Two main points of contention going back into the Trump administration which have soured relations on an unprecedented scale between Berlin and Washington have remained Germany's more 'open' and cooperative relationship with China as well as Nord Stream-2, the latter for which Germany and European companies have come under prior US sanctions, but which Biden reversed for the main German company overseeing its side of the project, now said to be over 95% complete

Congressional hawks have lately criticized Biden for getting "soft" on the NS2 pipeline, essentially 'greenlighting' it for completion to the benefit of Russia and the detriment of Ukraine. Despite the prior firm US stance that the project should be halted, including via coercive and punitive measures, it now seems the working assumption on the part of the administration is that its completion is inevitable.

According to a preview of the Biden-Merkel White House meeting in CNN:

Biden will raise his "long-standing concerns" over Nord Stream 2 with Merkel, including his desire to ensure it isn't used for coercive purposes against Ukraine, according to one official.

Instead, officials believe Biden's decision earlier this year to waive congressional sanctions on Germany has allowed "diplomatic space" for talks between the two sides, even if no resolution on the thorny issue has been found.

So it appears Thursday is all about "making assurances" so that each side can save political face - not just on Russia-Ukraine and the NS2 controversy, but on the deeply divergent approaches to China.

CNN further cited a Council on Foreign Relations analyst and senior fellow, Matthias Matthijs, to say it's "clear" that Germany "wants to move ahead with the pipeline and wants to reassure the US that this won't give (President Vladimir) Putin's Russia the opportunity to blackmail the EU."

"The Germans are hoping to get the basic go-ahead on (Nord Stream 2), a commitment from the US that it can increase its exports of Liquefied Natural Gas to Europe, and will want to avoid to get drawn into a new Cold War with China, where Berlin has its own commercial interests," Matthijs added. 

The first foreign leader to visit the White House was in April, when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with Biden and the two issued a joint statement highlighting a united front against China expansive claims in the South China Sea. Merkel will be the first European leader to visit the White House in what's been a very slow pace of hosting foreign leaders since Biden entered office. 

Earlier in the day Merkel met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory...

Image source: UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

Biden is expected to "convey gratitude" for her years of leadership in Europe and the world as Chancellor of Germany, hence Thursday's meeting is also largely symbolic and as a farewell visit of sorts, despite the White House emphasizing her brief tour is a "working" visit. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: Renewables Growth Can’t Meet Surging Electricity Demand

Next Post

EU Court Says Russia Should Limit Gas Supply To Europe

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com