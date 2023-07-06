EU Could Use Newly Launched Gas Cartel To Purchase Hydrogen

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.80 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.50 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 -0.033 -1.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.021 +0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.99 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.021 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 7 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 7 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.54 +2.00 +4.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.94 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.19 +2.00 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 69.34 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.34 +2.00 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.29 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.64 +2.00 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

EU Could Use Newly Launched Gas Cartel To Purchase Hydrogen

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Oil prices are caught in…

The Freight Industry Dilemma: Legacy Leases And Saturated Market

The Freight Industry Dilemma: Legacy Leases And Saturated Market

Zim, an Israel-based shipping company,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Could Use Newly Launched Gas Cartel To Purchase Hydrogen

By Alex Kimani - Jul 06, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

The European Union could use its newly launched gas cartel to purchase vast quantities of hydrogen and other critical materials, Bloomberg has reported. The bloc had set a goal of aggregating enough demand to fill 15% of its gas storage sites across the bloc, equivalent to around 13.5 billion cubic meters, and has managed to exceed expectations with its gas stores nearly 80% full.

We have to invest much more in critical raw materials to have the strategic supplies we need. We need to diversify the suppliers,” Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has told Bloomberg.

Rocked by one of the worst energy crises in living memory, the European Union launched a gas buyers’ cartel in 2022 and started issuing tenders for supplies. According to Sefcovic, some 50 gas suppliers and large industrial gas consumers in the EU immediately expressed interest in being part of the bloc’s joint gas buying effort. A key objective of the whole endeavor is to keep gas prices low by buying in larger volumes. 

Although natural gas prices are a lot lower than they were a year ago, the EU still needs to buy vast quantities of gas to refill its storage, with such a move likely to drive prices higher. Sefcovic said that the EU plus four neighboring countries will require 24 billion cubic meters of natural gas over the next three years to meet their needs. Further, Europe has been paying a considerable premium for its gas compared to the U.S. and China, and this needs to change if the region is to remain competitive on the global stage, “What is increasingly important is that we have to deal with prices. We can’t power our economy at such a huge price differential compared with the U.S. or China,” Sefcovic told Bloomberg.

Three years ago, the European Union set out its new hydrogen strategy as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all its industries by 2050. In a big win for the hydrogen sector, the EU has outlined an extremely ambitious target to build out at least 40 gigawatts of electrolyzers within its borders by 2030, or 160x the current global capacity of 250MW. The EU also plans to support the development of another 40 gigawatts of green hydrogen in nearby countries that can export to the region by the same date. 

The success of the gas club provides a blueprint for the EU to use to purchase hydrogen and other materials it needs for the energy transition.

Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Maintains Its Rosy Outlook For Oil Demand In 2024

Next Post

OPEC Maintains Its Rosy Outlook For Oil Demand In 2024

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com