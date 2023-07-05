UAE: Latest Output Cuts Are Enough To Balance The Oil Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.71 +1.92 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.53 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.75 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 +0.024 +0.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 +0.075 +3.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 +0.075 +3.03%

Graph up Marine 5 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 5 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 582 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 35 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 48.54 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.94 -0.85 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 70.19 -0.85 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.34 -0.85 -1.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 65.34 -0.85 -1.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 74.29 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.64 -0.85 -1.32%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Breaking News:

UAE: Latest Output Cuts Are Enough To Balance The Oil Market

Oil Prices Inch Higher In Cautious Response To Saudi And Russian Cuts

Oil Prices Inch Higher In Cautious Response To Saudi And Russian Cuts

Oil markets reacted positively but…

Commodities And Consolidation: Earthstone’s Bold Asset Swap Strategy

Commodities And Consolidation: Earthstone’s Bold Asset Swap Strategy

Earthstone Energy is utilizing a…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

UAE: Latest Output Cuts Are Enough To Balance The Oil Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2023, 7:20 AM CDT

The latest oil production and export cuts announced earlier this week by the OPEC+ leaders – Saudi Arabia and Russia –should be sufficient to bring the oil market back to balance, Suhail Al Mazrouei, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Wednesday.

“This is enough to assess the market and look at the market balance,” Al Mazrouei told reporters today, as carried by Reuters.

However, the UAE, a major OPEC producer, will not be doing any fresh production cuts, the minister added.  

On Monday, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced nearly at the same time fresh cuts to global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia said it would extend its unilateral oil production cut of 1 million bpd into August. Saudi Arabia will be producing around 9 million bpd in both July and August after extending the voluntary cut into next month.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC Plus countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil market,” Saudi Arabia said.

Minutes after the Saudi announcement, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would cut its crude oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August in a bid to ensure a balanced market.

The August cut in exports would mean an additional cut in oil production by 500,000 bpd in August, Novak’s office told Russian daily Vedomosti.

At the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna today, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the OPEC+ alliance would do “whatever necessary” to support the oil market.

The announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia this week showed that cooperation between the two OPEC+ leaders continues to be strong, he added.

“Part of what we have done (on Monday) with the help of our colleagues from Russia was also to mitigate the cynical side of the spectators on what is going on between Saudi and Russia on that specific matter,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

