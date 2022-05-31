EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Crude Prices Above $130

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 118.5 +3.39 +2.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 123.5 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.490 -0.237 -2.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.182 +0.179 +4.46%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 4.153 +0.137 +3.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 4 days 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 4.153 +0.137 +3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 113.7 +1.53 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 115.8 +1.17 +1.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 113.9 +1.94 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 182 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 123.5 +1.98 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 118.9 +2.12 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 101.0 +0.98 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 117.2 +0.98 +0.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 115.5 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 113.4 +0.98 +0.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 112.6 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 116.2 +0.98 +0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 110.8 +0.98 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 121.8 +1.98 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Crude Prices Above $130

Why Kissinger Was Wrong To Tell Ukraine To Cede Territory

Why Kissinger Was Wrong To Tell Ukraine To Cede Territory

Henry Kissinger, the 99 year…

Is $5 Gas Inevitable?

Is $5 Gas Inevitable?

The global pushback against Russia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Crude Prices Above $130

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

Brent Crude prices are set to average just over $107 per barrel in the second quarter, the latest Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, but some experts expect the partial EU ban on Russian imports to send oil prices to above $130 a barrel in the short term.  

“We believe once the fine print of the EU ban becomes clearer in coming days, as to the timing and full extent of the ban, we could see oil prices move beyond $130 per barrel,” DBS Bank lead energy analyst Suvro Sarkar told Reuters in the monthly survey of 33 analysts and economists.

The EU agreed late on Monday to impose by the end of the year a ban on seaborne Russian oil imports, exempting—for now—pipeline oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports, and by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said.

As a result of the ban, the global market will see further constraints in supply, which are set to support oil prices, analysts say.

For the full year, the analysts in the Reuters poll expect Brent Crude prices to average $101.89 a barrel, up from the $100.16 consensus forecast in the April poll.

Early on Tuesday, Brent Crude was up 1.5% at $123.45 per barrel, following the news of the EU embargo, the low fuel inventories in the United States, lower global refinery capacity than before COVID, and a tentative reopening in the Chinese city of Shanghai after two months of lockdowns.

“A gradual ban on Russian oil means that the strength in the market shouldn’t be as abrupt as it could have been had we seen an immediate ban. Instead, we expect prices to trend higher through the course of the year,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said on Tuesday.

ING expects Brent Crude to average $110 per barrel this quarter, $118 in the third quarter, and $125 in the fourth quarter. WTI Crude forecasts are for $107 a barrel average price for Q2, $115 in Q3, and $122 in Q4.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Greece Warns Shipping Lanes Not Safe From Iran

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com