Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 -0.018 -0.75%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

EU Agrees To $60 Oil Price Cap

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 01, 2022, 10:35 AM CST

The European Union tentatively agreed to set the price cap on Russian crude oil at $60 per barrel, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal must first be agreed to by Poland, who had pushed for capping Russian crude oil prices at the lowest level possible, then by all EU governments by writing by the Friday deadline.

The United States warned the EU on Thursday that the $52 cited recently for Urals crude oil may not reflect the overall level at which Russian oil has been trading. An unnamed U.S. official has said that Urals has been trading at a $17-$23 discount to crude, which would make it higher than the $52 cited by some media.

The EU has proposed setting the target $8 above that cited figure.

Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania have all voiced their opinion that the price cap on Russian crude oil insured and shipped by Western companies should be set at far lower rates--$20-$30 per barrel—Russia’s production cost—although those levels were dismissed as having very little chance of being supported by other EU members.

The EU’s current proposal is set far above the original ask from Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania. Should one or more of them disagree, the embargo on Russian maritime imports will go into effect as of next Monday, on December 5.

Under the usual market scenario, an embargo would naturally lift the price of crude oil for European buyers. But the price cap would serve to mitigate this price hike—which is why the United States has thrown its support towards the measure, and why it is cautioning the EU not to set the cap so low that they cannot gain consensus. The other issue at play is whether Russia will continue to ship its crude oil if it is price capped—and if so, how high crude oil prices would rise as a result.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

