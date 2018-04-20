Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.15 -0.18 -0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 +0.071 +2.63%
Mars US 23 hours 68.14 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Marine 2 days 70.48 +1.95 +2.85%
Murban 2 days 73.53 +1.95 +2.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.23 +1.47 +2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 70.96 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.51 +1.48 +2.03%
Girassol 2 days 73.48 +1.46 +2.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.41 -0.32 -0.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.24 -0.18 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.74 -0.18 -0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
All Charts
EPA Set To Unveil More Flexible Rules For Oil And Gas Industry

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Permian Basin oil production is…

The Overlooked Factor That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

The Overlooked Factor That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

Growing geopolitical tensions have pushed…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

EPA Set To Unveil More Flexible Rules For Oil And Gas Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2018, 1:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to announce on Friday a new policy that could help avoid costly legal battles over companies violating pollution standards in the oil and gas industry, by encouraging them to self-report and fix violations rather than wait for EPA to conduct investigations, The Hill reports, citing an EPA source with knowledge of the plan.  

The head of the office of enforcement of EPA, Susan Bodine, plans to announce the policy—which is not yet finalized—at an event in Dallas today.

EPA’s new policy will be focused on giving oil and gas firms more flexibility if they elect to self-audit their emissions and report violations, The Hill quoted the EPA employee as saying. 

The new policy is expected to be launched as a pilot program at first, focusing only on providing oil and gas companies with more audit alternatives, first only for recently acquired firms audited by their new owner.  

One flexibility for the oil and gas industry that EPA is mulling over is to extend the period of time that companies will have to fix their pollution after having reported the violation to EPA.  

According to The Hill’s EPA source, the new policy is part of the Trump Administration’s idea to find alternatives to costly formal lawsuits. The new plan will also be used to highlight the message that the “audit refresh” is “open for business”, the source told The Hill.

Since 1995, EPA has been offering incentives to companies that promptly report to EPA and then fix the problem.

Under EPA’s current Audit Policy, companies can enjoy penalty mitigation if they meet nine criteria, including systematic discovery, voluntary discovery of violations, prompt disclosure to EPA within 21 days, independent discovery and disclosure, correction and remediation within 60 days, and prevention of violation recurrence.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

