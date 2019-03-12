Argentina Looks To Boost Gas Output

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 56.87 +0.08 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.67 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Mars US 33 mins 64.27 +0.48 +0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
Urals 17 hours 64.83 +0.71 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.69 +1.20 +2.05%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 2 days 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 2 days 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.13 +0.41 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.94 +0.72 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.39 +0.72 +1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.09 +0.72 +1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.29 +0.72 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.73 -0.51 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.82 +0.08 +0.16%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.32 +0.08 +0.15%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 +1.02 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 16 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 mins Big Plans: Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million E-Cars Over Next Decade
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 9 hours 'All-or-nothing' U.S. Approach Toward North Korea Won't Work
  • 9 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 2 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 3 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 5 mins Go Green or Die
  • 11 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 13 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 15 hours OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 10 hours Does a Price Hike Suggest Trouble Ahead For Tesla?

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Exxon Punished By Wall Street For Spending Strategy

Exxon Punished By Wall Street For Spending Strategy

ExxonMobil has unveiled its medium-term…

LNG To Win Big In U.S.-China Trade Deal

LNG To Win Big In U.S.-China Trade Deal

Recent reports suggest that a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina Looks To Boost Gas Output

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Argentina

Argentina aims to build new natural gas pipelines and to attract more investment in oil and gas production in the Vaca Muerta shale play in order to increase production and secure transportation and sales for its gas, Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui said in Houston.  

Domestic gas consumption in Argentina is highly seasonal, with peak demand in the Argentinian winter and significantly lower consumption during the summer months in the southern hemisphere.

This seasonality in natural gas demand compares with constantly rising gas production from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play – dubbed the ‘Argentinian Permian’, although its geologic properties have been compared to the Eagle Ford - which is one of the few bright spots in shale gas production outside the United States. 

Vaca Muerta will need investments of between US$5 billion and US$10 billion annually to boost production, Reuters quoted Lopetegui as saying in Houston. Current annual investments in Vaca Muerta are around US$4.3 billion.

Argentina also aims to award by the end of September construction contracts for natural gas pipelines from Vaca Muerta to the capital Buenos Aires, the minister said, noting that these construction contracts would be valued at up to US$1.8 billion.

“Vaca Muerta must grow harmonically so it is possible to produce, transport and sell without problems,” Lopetegui said, as carried by Reuters.

While Vaca Muerta holds large shale reserves, it has high production costs which have so far hampered a U.S.-style shale revolution in Argentina.

According to Lopetegui, some producers in Vaca Muerta have recently managed to reduce production costs significantly.

At a meeting with major energy companies in Houston on Monday, Lopetegui presented investment opportunities worth US$30 billion in the energy sector, including US$10 billion in oil and gas, US$8.2 billion in infrastructure, US$12 billion in electricity and renewables, and US$3 billion in access to new markets, the Argentine government said on its website.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EPA Chief Urges The World To Buy U.S. Fossil Fuels

Next Post

Russian Oil Firms Ready To Cut Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com