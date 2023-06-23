The Netherlands Announces Official Closing Of Groningen Gas Fields

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.41 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.19 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.93 -1.51 -2.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 +0.122 +4.68%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.531 -0.019 -0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.531 -0.019 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 571 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The Netherlands Announces Official Closing Of Groningen Gas Fields

New Tech Could Charge EVs In As Little As 6 Minutes

New Tech Could Charge EVs In As Little As 6 Minutes

Korean researchers have found a…

Cesium Wars: Why Are China and North America Fighting Over This Rare Metal?

Cesium Wars: Why Are China and North America Fighting Over This Rare Metal?

As the struggle for control…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Netherlands Announces Official Closing Of Groningen Gas Fields

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 23, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

The Groningen gas fields will be turned off on October 1 of this year, and permanently close next October, The Netherlands Minister of Mines confirmed on Friday.

According to Netherlands Mines Minister Hans Vijlbrief, the fields, set to shut down on October 1, will remain in operational status for another year just in case the country finds itself on the energy backfoot with an exceptionally cold winter, Vijlbrief said. But as of next October, the gas fields will be closed permanently and dismantled.

Vijlbrief cited years of problems with the fields, including earthquakes. Earlier this year, Vijlbrief said that the notion of continued gas production from Groningen was “politically totally unviable,” before adding that it also increases the chance of earthquakes.

The country agreed to phase out gas extraction in the province a couple of years ago due to earthquakes that were thought to be associated with natural gas extraction. But rising gas prices amid the energy crunch over the last two winters gave rise to speculation that the province could keep the fields operational for a little while longer.

Today, the Netherlands confirmed that it will keep the fields operational for a year past this October.

The province has seen more than a thousand earthquakes over the last couple of decades, while the government raked in the equivalent of €360 billion in today’s money from gas revenues. Another €66 billion went to the oil and gas companies, Shell and Exxon. Shell and Exxon were told back in 2013 that they had to begin reducing output and gear up for shutting the field down completely.

Groningen in the north of the Netherlands has been pumping gas for more than half a century and supplied gas to 98 percent of the Dutch population as of 2019.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Copper Needs to Be Classified as Critical Metal

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Asia Is Keeping Russian Energy Profitable, But For How Long?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com