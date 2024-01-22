Dozens of Firms Interested in US Auction of Citgo’s Parent Company

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 75.35 +1.94 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.35 +1.79 +2.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.426 -0.093 -3.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.236 +0.073 +3.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.236 +0.073 +3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 4 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

WTI Oil Soars Nearly 2.6% as Geopolitics Overtakes Fundamentals

Aluminum Price Forecasts Challenged by Global Market Dynamics

Aluminum Price Forecasts Challenged by Global Market Dynamics

The Aluminum MMI indicates a…

Zangezur Corridor Dispute Threatens Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks

Zangezur Corridor Dispute Threatens Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks

The peace process between Armenia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Dozens of Firms Interested in US Auction of Citgo’s Parent Company

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 22, 2024, 10:15 AM CST

A court-ordered auction of the shares of the parent company of Venezuela-owned U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum has attracted dozens of companies interested in the data and the auction process, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.  

“There are multiple pockets of capital” looking at Citgo’s parent company PDV Holding and its assets, one of the sources told Reuters.

The sale process was launched by a Delaware court in October 2023. As the bidding round is drawing to a close, dozens of energy firms and investment banks have lately rushed to obtain financial data on Citgo and its parent company, according to several sources who spoke to Reuters.

The bidding round is for creditors and claimants against Venezuela’s oil asset appropriation and debts owed by Venezuela’s U.S.-based refiner Citgo.

Overall, creditors and claimants have sought to recoup at courts in Delaware a total of $23 billion in claims and arbitration awards against Venezuela.

Citgo is the seventh-largest refiner in the United States with a total capacity topping 800,000 barrels daily. It has plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois, along with pipelines and a gasoline distribution network that supplies 4,200 outlets in the United States.

First in line, when the court-ordered share sale takes place, would be Canadian Crystallex. The miner was the first company to make a claim against PDVSA after Venezuela nationalized a gold mine it operated in the country. An arbitration court awarded Crystallex $1.4 billion in damages several years ago and the company agreed to the sum.

Since then, PDVSA has made some payments to the Canadian miner and now it is due around $1 billion, media have reported earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

ConocoPhillips will also be near the front of the line to recoup costs associated with Venezuela’s expropriation of two of its crude oil projects.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Overtakes Europe in Clean Energy Tech Research

Next Post

Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com