Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins 75.29 +1.88 +2.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.10 +1.54 +1.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.428 -0.091 -3.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.061 +2.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.061 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 783 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 Rig Despite Freezing Temps

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 Rig Despite Freezing Temps

The total number of active…

Supply Disruptions Boost Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Supply Disruptions Boost Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Supply disruptions are boosting bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 22, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Australia has secured two supply deals for its domestic market to power east coast gas-fired stations, the government said on Monday, hoping to ease some of the concerns about the domestic supply of gas and the reliability of the energy system.

Australia plans to retire a lot of its coal fleet by 2033 and to bet on renewable energy, but it faces power shortages if it rushes the energy transition, analysts and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) have warned.   

Despite being a major LNG exporter, Australia has faced gas supply issues on its east coast and in 2022, it introduced a price cap on natural gas for the domestic market. The cap was intended to mitigate the effects of the international tightening of gas supplies in 2022 that led to spiking prices.

The New South Wales government said last year that a recent electricity reliability check-up has found there would be reliability challenges for NSW in the next couple of years.

AEMO’s most recent reliability report showed that a central scenario in the analysis found increased reliability risk.

“Over the 10-year outlook, we continue to forecast reliability gaps, which are mostly due to the expectation that 62 percent of today’s coal fleet will retire by 2033,” AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said.

The Australian government announced today that more than 260 petajoules (PJ) of gas will be made available between now and 2033 through two new enforceable supply commitments with Esso and Woodside, under the so-called Gas Code of Conduct exemptions framework.

“This would be sufficient to power east-coast gas-fired power stations for around two and a half years,” the government said.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, commented,

“We know that gas is critical to supporting a lower-cost, more renewable grid as aging coal exits, and to support Australian manufacturing – which is why we’ve delivered this code to shore up energy reliability and affordability after a decade of chaos.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Dozens of Firms Interested in US Auction of Citgo’s Parent Company

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com