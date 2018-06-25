Do Tesla’s Produce As Much CO2 As Gasoline Powered Cars?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.92 -0.66 -0.96%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 -0.92 -1.22%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.922 -0.023 -0.78%
Mars US 3 days 68.88 +1.64 +2.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
Urals 4 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.08 +2.47 +3.82%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.922 -0.023 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.33 +0.50 +0.71%
Murban 4 days 74.33 +0.50 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 4 days 69.89 +1.02 +1.48%
Basra Light 4 days 73.78 +2.40 +3.36%
Saharan Blend 4 days 73.61 +0.93 +1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Girassol 4 days 73.40 +0.99 +1.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.51 +2.34 +5.55%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 41.08 +3.04 +7.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.78 +3.04 +4.77%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.78 +4.09 +6.23%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.63 +7.84 +14.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.58 +3.04 +4.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.38 +5.84 +9.81%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.58 +4.04 +7.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 +3.00 +4.84%
Giddings 4 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
ANS West Coast 6 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.53 +3.04 +5.11%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.03 +3.04 +4.90%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.34 +3.04 +4.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 13 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 34 mins The Tony Seba report
  • 19 mins Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 2 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 3 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 5 hours Erdogan After Erdogan: New Presidential Mandate After Yesterday's Elections
  • 5 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 9 hours LNG Shortage on the Way
  • 5 hours The U.S. Will Soon Give North Korea a Timeline of 'Specific Asks
  • 15 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 15 hours Kenya Eyes 200+ Oil Wells
  • 23 mins China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 7 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 1 hour Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 15 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

Female Drivers To Boost Gasoline Demand In Saudi Arabia

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

A successful OPEC agreement in…

OPEC Meeting Could End Without Decision

OPEC Meeting Could End Without Decision

The current disunity in OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Do Tesla’s Produce As Much CO2 As Gasoline Powered Cars?

By Irina Slav - Jun 25, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Tesla assembly line

Teslas may not be any greener than their gasoline counterparts, research from UK-based climate data provider Engaged Tracking has suggested, based on data about the CO2 emissions linked to the production of a Tesla and also the emissions from fossil fuel-powered power plants that provide the electricity for charging the vehicles, The Times reports, citing the research company.

While most EV statistics come up favorable for the EVs, Engaged Tracking used a different approach. Instead of looking at the emission generated over the lifecycle of the vehicle, they looked into the total emissions generated during the construction of a Tesla Model S as compared to the comparable data for a gasoline counterpart.

Teslas are not cleaner to run than the average car in the UK. “The annual emissions of a UK car is 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide, based on an average of 7,800 miles a year,” the research firm’s chief economist told The Sunday Times. “Both the Tesla Model S vehicles we analysed have the same emissions as an ordinary petrol car of 1.5 tons of CO2 per year.”

The expert, Jonathan Harris then went on to compare Tesla Model S to the BMW i3, which produced less emissions, at 1.3 tons of CO2. Tesla rightly objected to this comparison: the BMW i3 is a much smaller vehicle than the Model S.

Related: The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

On the other hand, Tesla said, if the Model S was compared to an equivalent gasoline car, such as the Mercedes S-Class S500, it would do a lot better, with the Mercedes emission level almost 300 percent higher.

Indeed, Tesla said, “It makes no sense to compare Model S to the average annual emissions figure for cars in the UK, because that average includes a lot of smaller models that are dissimilar to Model S.”

Any emission comparison studies between EVs and gasoline cars can be disputed based on the approach and data used. In this case, it’s interesting why Engaged Tracking chose to go with a famous headline-making luxury EV rather than with the best-selling EV in the world, which is the smaller Nissan Leaf.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Offshore Oil Ban May Cost New-Zealand Billions

Next Post

Female Drivers To Boost Gasoline Demand In Saudi Arabia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com