DiDi Plummets 22% After China Moves To Block The App

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.72 -1.44 -1.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.85 -2.31 -2.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.672 -0.028 -0.76%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.120 -0.059 -2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 -0.063 -2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 -0.063 -2.75%

Graph down Marine 7 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 7 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 7 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 7 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 60.18 +1.56 +2.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.56 -0.07 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.16 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.56 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.01 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.91 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.16 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 69.76 -0.07 -0.10%

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.53 +1.29 +1.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.25 -0.07 -0.09%

DiDi Plummets 22% After China Moves To Block The App

By ZeroHedge - Jul 06, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

China's move to block Didi Chuxing Technology Co. from app stores just days after the ride-hailing giant's U.S. IPO has resulted in a 22% plunge in shares U.S. premarket trade Tuesday. 

Didi said on Monday that the Cyberspace Administration of China's (CAC) ban on the app would have a significant impact on its revenue. As for existing customers with the app, the ban wouldn't affect them.  

In premarket trading on Tuesday, shares are trading around $12 handle, or about a 22% discount from Friday's close. U.S. stocks were closed on Monday for holidays. 

CAC ordered the ban after discovering the ride-hailing had illegally collected users' data. The Wall Street Journal noted that cybersecurity regulators had advised Didi to delay its U.S. IPO, but the company decided to go along with it anyways. Didi said it did not know the CAC decision ahead of the listing. 

Furthermore, CAC expanded its latest crackdown on the tech industry beyond Didi, including two other US-listed firms -- Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd.

"We are clearly in an era where the Chinese authorities are really quite thoughtfully considering how they want to regulate the tech industry and the internet industry and I think that just seems to me to be a completely reasonable thing to do on a rather young industry," Capital Group's Andy Budden told Bloomberg.

CAC's latest regulatory assault has turned IPO buyers into bagholders in a matter of days. 

Meanwhile, Jim Cramer gave his blessing on Didi last week, saying, "I would try to get as many shares as you can!" 

By Zerohedge.com

