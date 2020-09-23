Airbus Reveals Hydrogen-Powered Concept Airplanes For 2035

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.57 -0.36 -0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 47 mins 41.77 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.190 +0.065 +3.06%
Graph up Mars US 59 mins 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.44 +0.18 +0.48%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.190 +0.065 +3.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.55 +0.26 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.80 +0.26 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.20 +0.26 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.55 +0.26 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.30 +0.26 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.30 +0.26 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.45 +0.26 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +0.25 +0.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +0.29 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 45 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 4 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 8 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 11 mins Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 days Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 3 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Oil and gas supermajor Shell…

Tesla Shares Plunge After Underwhelming Battery Day

Tesla Shares Plunge After Underwhelming Battery Day

Tesla lost more than $50…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Airbus Reveals Hydrogen-Powered Concept Airplanes For 2035

By ZeroHedge - Sep 23, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

On Monday, Airbus revealed three visual concepts for "zero-emission" commercial airliners powered by hydrogen, which could enter service by 2035. 

The planemaker's push for the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft is part of a much larger ambition for emission-reducing airliners as non-governmental organizations, such as the OECD, are urging industries and countries to begin the transformation to a green economy to power the recovery following the virus-pandemic downturn. 

Three carbon-free commercial aircraft were unveiled, including a turbofan design, turboprop design, and "blended-wing body" design. Airbus said it's "leading the way in the decarbonization of the entire aviation industry." 

"This is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector as a whole, and we intend to play a leading role in the most important transition this industry has ever seen. The concepts we unveil today offer the world a glimpse of our ambition to drive a bold vision for the future of zero-emission flight," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. "I strongly believe that the use of hydrogen - both in synthetic fuels and as a primary power source for commercial aircraft - has the potential to significantly reduce aviation's climate impact."  

Related: Colombia’s Security Crisis Deals Another Blow To Its Oil Industry

Turbofan Design 

A turbofan design (120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles, capable of operating transcontinentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead. 

Turboprop Design

A turboprop design (up to 100 passengers) using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it a perfect option for short-haul trips.

"Blended-Wing Body" Design

A "blended-wing body" design (up to 200 passengers) concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to that of the turbofan concept. The exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout. 

Faury continued: 

"These concepts will help us explore and mature the design and layout of the world's first climate-neutral, zero-emission commercial aircraft, which we aim to put into service by 2035. 

Related: Why Russia Is Pushing Unneeded Nuclear Power Plants On Egypt

"The transition to hydrogen, as the primary power source for these concept planes, will require decisive action from the entire aviation ecosystem. Together with the support from government and industrial partners, we can rise to this challenge to scale-up renewable energy and hydrogen for the sustainable future of the aviation industry."

While it's no secret the airline industry is attempting to find a way to remedy its carbon footprint, challenges still persist for storing volatile liquid hydrogen during flight. Airbus has dismissed concerns that hydrogen is a risky substance and has called for new investments in energy infrastructure.

Global aviation accounted for about 2.4% of all emissions in 2018.

Airlines are "working with us to find pathways to increase the availability of sustainable fuels, look at how electrification can impact them... and also looking to more and more efficient engines and airframes," Stein said. 

And along with hydrogen, the airline industry is also attempting to revive supersonic flight

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran And Venezuela Defy U.S. Sanctions In Bilateral Oil Trade

Next Post

Despite Recent Commitments, Big Oil Still Behind On Climate Change

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com