Denmark Drops Probe Into Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Sabotage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.90 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.90 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.67 +0.56 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.083 +5.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.029 +1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%
Chart Mars US 115 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.029 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 818 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 271 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.69 -2.12 -3.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.64 -2.12 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.89 -2.12 -2.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.74 -2.12 -2.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.44 -2.12 -3.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 72.74 -2.12 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.24 -2.12 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.72 -2.12 -3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.37 -2.12 -2.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.25 -2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 19 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 10 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

India Raises Its Long-Term Power Demand Forecast

Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence

Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence

Precious metal prices experienced downward…

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

President Biden's temporary pause on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Denmark Drops Probe Into Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Sabotage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2024, 7:15 AM CST

Denmark is dropping the investigation over what it described as a “deliberate sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, due to insufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case, the Copenhagen police said on Monday.

Gas leaks in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were discovered at the end of September 2022 from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.  

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September of 2022, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.  

An investigation launched by the Swedish authorities concluded that the leaks were the result of detonations, likely the result of “serious sabotage”. 

But earlier this month, Sweden’s authorities concluded a preliminary investigation into the Nord Stream blasts but found they lacked jurisdiction to continue, as the incident occurred in international waters and involved no Swedish nationals. Therefore, Sweden ended the probe in early February.

Denmark also ended its investigation on Monday, with the Copenhagen police saying in a statement that “The joint investigation conducted by the Copenhagen Police and the Danish Security and Intelligence Services (PET) into the Nord Stream explosions has been concluded.”

Throughout the investigation, the Danish authorities have cooperated with relevant foreign partners, Denmark said.

“The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. However, the assessment is that there is not the sufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case in Denmark,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Denmark and Sweden, Germany has also investigated the Nord Stream blasts, but Berlin hasn’t concluded its own investigation into the sabotage. A spokesperson for the government told Reuters earlier in February that Germany was still interested in solving the case.     [if !supportLineBreakNewLine] [endif]

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Diesel Exports to Europe Slump as Distillate Markets Tighten

Next Post

Goldman Raises Forecast of Brent Oil Summer Price to $87

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 26 2024 said:
    Denmark's claim that it is dropping the investigation over the “deliberate sabotage” of Russia's Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines because of insufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case, is overwhelmingly bogus and ridiculous. The criminal grounds and the culprit are there for the world to see but Denmark like Germany before it is trying to mask the incriminating evidence under pressure from the United States.

    The culprit must have a motive, an economic interest and a strategic objective all of which fit the United States like a hand in a glove.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com