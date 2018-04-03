Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 15 mins 63.57 +0.56 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.17 +0.53 +0.78%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.695 +0.012 +0.45%
Mars US 23 hours 62.71 -1.88 -2.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.48 +0.43 +0.65%
Urals 16 hours 66.21 -1.27 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.75 -1.82 -2.69%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.12 -1.78 -3.13%
Marine 6 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 6 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 7 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 7 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 7 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Girassol 7 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.94 +2.38 +5.46%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.51 -1.93 -5.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.51 -1.93 -2.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.26 -1.93 -2.96%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.51 -1.93 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -1.93 -3.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.51 -1.93 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.51 -1.93 -2.95%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.26 -1.93 -3.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.00 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 16 hours 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.46 +0.50 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.41 +0.50 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 59.96 +0.50 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -2.00 -3.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.77 -1.93 -2.73%
Deloitte: WCS-WTI Oil Price Gap Could Ease In 2018

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2018, 3:39 PM CDT refinery

The wide discounts to which Canadian oil benchmarks are priced to WTI could diminish later this year as increased refinery capacity on both sides of the border would give more outlets to Canadian producers, consulting firm Deloitte said in a forecast on Tuesday.

Transportation bottlenecks since the end of last year have blown out the price differential between Western Canadian Select (WCS) and WTI, and at the end of last year WCS traded at a discount of US$30 to WTI as the transportation capacity was unable to keep up with rising production from new oil sands projects sanctioned before the downturn.

At the end of Q1 2018, additional storage capacity in Alberta and data about fewer crude-by-rail shipments added to concerns of a domestic oil glut, as TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline has yet to return to normal pressure levels following a leak and temporary shutdown last November.

“WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude prices pulled away from Canadian crude prices in the quarter as supply in Canada exceeded pipeline capacity, causing transportation issues north of the border,” Deloitte said in its forecast on Tuesday, as carried by Calgary Herald.

Currently, WCS trades at around US$27 discount to WTI.

But according to the consultancy, the gap could start to narrow later this year, as the Sturgeon refinery northeast of Edmonton is nearing completion, and U.S. refinery capacity is rising. Keeping full crude pipeline operations would also play a role in narrowing the discount, Deloitte says.

For Edmonton Light, the discount jumped to US$7.32 per barrel in January, after averaging US$3.93 in Q4 2017, the consultancy said, adding that this discount is expected to narrow to around US$3.50 by 2019.

“The announcement by the Government of Alberta to support partial refinery upgrading in the province by 2019 might help to alleviate WCS (Western Canadian Select) price volatility, as producers would have additional domestic options to sell heavy crude oil,” said Deloitte.

Other analysts, however, expect transportation problems to persist, weighing on the price of WCS.

The Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, and TransCanada pipeline projects have yet to be approved, and “as it stands now, no new pipeline capacity will begin operating until at least early 2020,” RBN Energy said last month.

The wide WCS-WTI discount is unlikely to improve much any time soon, because the cushion of in-region storage and crude-by-rail (CBR) shipments “seems uncomfortably thin” due to an expected increase in heavy oil production this year and next, RBN Energy said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

