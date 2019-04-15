Defiant Musk Sends Out Other Controversial Tesla Tweet

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.45 -0.44 -0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.20 -0.35 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 -0.069 -2.59%
Mars US 3 days 68.04 +0.21 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.44 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 4 days 69.64 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 -0.069 -2.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.27 -0.32 -0.45%
Murban 4 days 71.69 -0.31 -0.43%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.95 +0.58 +0.90%
Basra Light 4 days 72.55 -0.74 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.59 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 4 days 71.89 +0.50 +0.70%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.44 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.90 -0.61 -1.18%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 54.64 +0.31 +0.57%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 60.64 +0.31 +0.51%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.74 +0.31 +0.48%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.64 +0.31 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.64 +0.31 +0.54%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.64 +0.31 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 58.79 +0.31 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.99 +0.31 +0.48%
Central Alberta 3 days 58.74 +0.31 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 4 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.59 -0.68 -0.94%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.84 +0.31 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.54 +0.31 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil at $40
  • 6 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 6 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 7 hours Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
  • 4 hours Headlines "AS RIG COUNT DECLINES WTI GOES HIGHER:. First, US "Oil" Rig count went up 2. Second that's right in the middle of Spring "CYCLONE" storm hitting DJ Basin, Powder River Basin, Bakken Basin, Oklahoma Stack Basin.
  • 4 hours What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 hours Top 3 Skills for Traders
  • 10 hours Reuters Headline: Russia, OPEC may ditch oil deal to fight for market share: Russian minister
  • 17 hours Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 19 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 1 day Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity In Leveraging Hybrid Tech
  • 3 hours Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 16 hours O&G now in the Magical Goldilocks Zone of $70 Brent

Breaking News:

Iraq's Solution To Stranded Kurdistan Crude

Think Tank: Mexico’s New Refinery Already Doomed

Think Tank: Mexico’s New Refinery Already Doomed

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

OPEC Oil Output Dips To Four-Year Low As Cartel Tightens Market

OPEC Oil Output Dips To Four-Year Low As Cartel Tightens Market

According to its latest report,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Defiant Musk Sends Out Other Controversial Tesla Tweet

By Irina Slav - Apr 15, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Musk

Just two months after he tweeted a production figure forecast, Tesla’s chief executive has done it again just days after he had to appear in court because the Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of violating an agreement to first ask the board of directors for approval of any tweets that might move Tesla stock.

Bloomberg reports that the tweet comes amid concern about the future performance of the company after reports that Tesla and Panasonic were shelving their plans to expand the production capacity of the Nevada gigafactory.

The tweet was actually a reply to another network user’s tweet in a discussion regarding the future value of electric cars and Tesla's in particular. However, if the SEC is watching Musk as closely as its reaction to his previous tweet suggests, chances are it will again try to get him in line with the help of the court system.

The financial markets regulator in February asked a judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt for violating a deal the regulator struck with the Tesla chief executive last year, which requires him to get the approval of the Tesla board of directors before tweeting anything that could “be material to investors.”

The tweet that prompted the SEC move said that Tesla will manufacture half a million cars this year. The tweet, however, was quickly followed by another one, clarifying that “Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.” 

The judge was not impressed, however, and told both sides to “Take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on, and work this out,” giving them until this Thursday to settle their differences out of court. If they fail to do so, Judge Alison Nathan will rule on the contempt charge.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Indian Refiners Rush To Buy Iranian Oil Before It’s Too Late

Next Post

Why South Korea Just Ramped Up Iranian Oil Imports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com