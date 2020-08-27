Dakota Access Case Could Sour Future Pipeline Plans

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 43.04 -0.35 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 45.18 -0.46 -1.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 2.579 +0.118 +4.79%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 46.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 46.00 +1.20 +2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.11 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.579 +0.118 +4.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.93 +0.51 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 45.44 +0.69 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.69 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 48.19 -0.28 -0.58%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.93 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.75 -0.26 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.74 -0.11 -0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 42.39 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.39 +0.44 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.89 +0.54 +1.41%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.89 +0.54 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 40.14 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.89 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.89 +0.99 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.50 -0.25 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 33.25 -0.25 -0.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.23 +0.28 +0.64%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 36.99 -0.35 -0.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.94 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.94 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.50 -0.25 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.75 +0.25 +0.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.13 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 4 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 3 hours RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 24 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 22 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 3 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 2 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 7 hours Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 7 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 4 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 2 days The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days BLM and Reparations

Breaking News:

Dakota Access Case Could Sour Future Pipeline Plans

How To Stop Wind Farms From Becoming ‘Bird Graveyards’

How To Stop Wind Farms From Becoming ‘Bird Graveyards’

The renewable energy industry has…

3 Great Ways To Play The 2020 Gold Rush

3 Great Ways To Play The 2020 Gold Rush

The COVID pandemic has sparked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Dakota Access Case Could Sour Future Pipeline Plans

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 27, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has asked an appeals court to reverse a lower court’s ruling vacating the permit of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to operate, arguing that such ruling creates “impossible” standards that could scupper future major infrastructure projects.  

A federal judge ruled on July 6 that the Dakota Access Pipeline, in operation since 2017, must be emptied and shut down by August 5, until a new comprehensive environmental review is complete. The United States District Court for the District of Columbia said that the Army Corps of Engineers had violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it gave a permit to the pipeline to build beneath Lake Oahe.

Earlier this month, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the Dakota Access can stay open and should not be emptied of crude, but it did order an expedited schedule for the parties to submit briefs over whether a new environmental impact statement would be needed for the pipeline.

In its brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, lawyers for the Army Corps of Engineers said that “If not corrected, the district court’s decision will create a new, heightened standard of judicial review that will be impossible for agencies to meet as they consider vital infrastructure projects that excite opposition from some sector of society,” as carried by Bloomberg Law.  

According to the Army Corps, those impossible standards would not only discourage investment in major infrastructure, but they would also waste government resources.   

The Army Corps argues that the district court – which ordered Dakota Access shut down and the Army Corps to carry out a new, more comprehensive, environmental assessment review – applied the “wrong legal standard” in the precedent it used to vacate the permit for the 570,000-bpd oil pipeline that carries oil from the Bakken/Three Forks area in North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Coal’s Share Of Global Energy Supply Has Increased Since 1973

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com