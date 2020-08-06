Appeals Court: Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Can Remain Open

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.27 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.46 +0.29 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.217 +0.026 +1.19%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 43.29 +0.54 +1.26%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 40.23 +0.73 +1.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.217 +0.026 +1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 43.77 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 44.16 +0.83 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 45.24 +1.53 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 46.11 +0.49 +1.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 45.67 +1.52 +3.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 46.29 +1.66 +3.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.07 -0.27 -0.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.24 +0.49 +1.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.19 +0.49 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.59 +0.49 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.84 +0.49 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 39.04 +0.49 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.79 +0.49 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.19 +0.49 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.25 +0.25 +0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 42.74 +0.59 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 36.14 +0.49 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.93 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 1 hour While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 1 min Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 6 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 10 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 5 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 16 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...
  • 11 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes

Breaking News:

Appeals Court: Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Can Remain Open

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Is This The Beginning Of A Nuclear Power Race In The Gulf States?

Is This The Beginning Of A Nuclear Power Race In The Gulf States?

The United Arab Emirates has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Appeals Court: Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Can Remain Open

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 06, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The Dakota Access can stay open and should not be emptied of crude, a U.S. appeals court ruled after a lower court had ordered the oil pipeline shut until a new environmental assessment is made.   

Dakota Access doesn’t have to shut down, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said on Wednesday. However, the court did order an expedited schedule for the parties to submit briefs over whether a new environmental impact statement will be needed for the pipeline.

A federal judge ruled on July 6 that the Dakota Access Pipeline, in operation since 2017, must be emptied and shut down by August 5, until a new comprehensive environmental review is completed. The United States District Court for the District of Columbia said that the Army Corps of Engineers had violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it gave a permit to the pipeline to build beneath Lake Oahe.

A week later, a U.S. Appeals Court ruled that Dakota Access could continue to operate while the court considers whether the pipeline should be shut down as ordered by a lower court’s ruling. 

The appeals court now ruled that the oil pipeline can stay open, but the litigation over the Dakota Access pipeline continues.

The decision about the merits of the appeals from the Army Corps and Dakota Access as to whether an Environmental Impact Statement will be required is expected by the end of the year, Tom Mason, General Counsel at the pipeline’s operator Energy Transfer, said on the earnings call on Wednesday.

Related: Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

“We believe our legal positions are strong, and we are confident that the pipeline will continue to operate,” Mason said.

According to Earthjustice, “Today’s decision found that the government and DAPL were not likely to prevail on the merits of their appeal that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must conduct a full environmental review on the pipeline.”

“Dakota Access is an affront to Tribal sovereignty and a threat to public health and clean water. Everyone would be safer if operations were halted,” Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman said.

“The pipeline is now operating illegally: we are confident that it will be shut down eventually.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com