Customers Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 58.56 -2.62 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins SellBuy 61.83 -2.58 -4.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.570 +0.052 +2.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.748 -0.078 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.31 -2.27 -3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 58.66 -2.62 -4.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 62.27 +1.43 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 62.62 +1.01 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 57.09 -2.26 -3.81%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 62.26 -2.67 -4.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 59.73 -2.50 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 60.31 -2.27 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.31 -2.27 -3.63%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 60.80 -2.56 -4.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.98 +3.42 +7.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.18 +3.42 +6.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.58 +3.42 +5.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.53 +3.42 +6.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.93 +3.42 +6.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 63.28 +3.42 +5.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.43 +3.42 +6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.16 -3.59 -5.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.13 +3.42 +6.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.57 +3.42 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 19 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 3 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 16 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Biggest Oil Lobby Throws Support Behind Carbon Pricing

Goldman Sachs: EV Producers Grapple With Rising Battery Costs

Goldman Sachs: EV Producers Grapple With Rising Battery Costs

Rising demand for battery metals…

OPEC+ Will Keep A Lid On Oil Production

OPEC+ Will Keep A Lid On Oil Production

OPEC+ will likely decide to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Customers Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Tesla has started accepting bitcoin, Elon Musk said on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise from last month when the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker invested as much as US$1.5 billion in bitcoin.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” Musk tweeted early on Wednesday.

“Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” he added.

The price of bitcoin jumped by 5 percent after Musk’s announcement and was trading at $56,923 on Wednesday morning.

Last month, the price of bitcoin surged to the then all-time high after Tesla revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had purchased as much as US$1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

The announcement from early February also suggested that the company will likely begin accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option, with the statement reading: “Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”

According to Musk, the option for bitcoin payment will initially be only available to U.S. customers, but the EV manufacturer will gradually roll out this payment option to other markets in the coming months.

“Elon Musk has surprised everyone today again and traders are waking up to this big news that Bitcoin has the ability the buy Tesla,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at brokerage Avatrade, wrote in a note on Wednesday, as carried by The National.

“There is no doubt that Tesla is the future for the car industry and the fact that we can use Bitcoin to buy Tesla says everything about adoption,” Aslam added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gas Pipeline Explosion Cuts Venezuela Oil Production By 30,000 Bpd

Next Post

Canada Oil Industry to Shed 7,300 Jobs This Year

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com