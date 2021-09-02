Crude Breaks $70 Resistance Level, Here’s What’s Next

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.77 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.03 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.627 -0.014 -0.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.168 +0.039 +1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.164 +0.053 +2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.27 -0.21 -0.29%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 69.29 +1.85 +2.74%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.164 +0.053 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.26 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.93 -0.65 -0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.90 -1.11 -1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.08 -0.67 -0.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.44 -0.88 -1.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.92 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.27 -0.21 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 56.59 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.59 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.99 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.69 +0.19 +0.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.89 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.34 +0.04 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.84 +0.09 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.78 +0.65 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 16 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 11 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production To Drop By Just 1% This Year

WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

Oil prices rose by more…

Nuclear Will Play A Vital Role In The Global Energy Transition

Nuclear Will Play A Vital Role In The Global Energy Transition

As the world races towards…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Breaks $70 Resistance Level, Here’s What’s Next

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 02, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Crude oil prices have climbed back above $70 in afternoon trade, amid a sharp decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, a weaker dollar and rising optimism on economic recovery, specifically narrowing in on data from China showing an uptick in crude oil purchases after a major COVID lockdown reaction by Beijing that gave markets the jitters. 

The $70 point is considered crude oil’s current natural resistance level. 

As of 11:34 am EST, WTI was trading at $70.51, with Brent hitting $73.37. Both WTI and Brent were up 2.8% Thursday afternoon. 

Also weighing in oil prices is the jobs data coming out of the U.S. New data shows that new jobless benefits claims fell last week, with August layoffs not only at a new low, but at their lowest in nearly two and a half decades, Reuters reported.

In this case, fear of a COVID-19 resurgence that would lead to more lockdowns is giving way to general optimism for economic recovery. 

The optimistic jobs data, in turn, led to a weaker dollar Thursday, lending further impetus to oil prices, with a weaker dollar rendering commodities more alluring to investors. 

The dollar index shed 0.158% to reach down to 92.363, but had fallen to 92.333 earlier in the day, which is a new one-month low, Reuters reported. 

In the meantime, investors are still hedging their bets as to whether increased OPEC+ production will harm the market. In their hedging, they are also considering what the full impact of Hurricane Ida will be on supply and whether these two developments will balance each other out in the short term. The short-term risk for crude oil could be a slow recovery of the downstream sector from hurricane Ida, resulting in crude inventory builds during the next few weeks as crude production recovers faster than crude processing.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Energy Aspects head of research Amrita Sen, said oil prices are expected to continue on the upswing for the rest of the year, with high natural gas prices potentially boosting demand for fuel in the winter and Hurricane Ida taking “an enormous amount” of hydrocarbons offline. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Pledges $1.2-Billion Support To India’s Energy Transition

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Production To Drop By Just 1% This Year

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com