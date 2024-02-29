Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.62 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.73 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.888 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 13 mins "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 34 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Syria is a crucial partner…

Ford Halts Shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks

Ford Halts Shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks

Ford Motor Co. has halted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 29, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is raising its quarterly base dividend by 15% as it reported on Thursday a net income for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss for the same period of 2022.

Crescent Point booked US$701 million (C$951 million) in net income for Q4 2023, compared to a loss of US$367 million (C$498 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations fell by 8% in the quarter and by 3% for full-year 2023 compared to 2022. 

The company is increasing quarterly base dividend by 15% to C$0.115 per share, or C$0.46 per share annually.  

Crescent Point’s total average daily production rose to 162,269 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in Q4 and averaged 159,411 boed for the full year, also higher than in 2022, thanks to a rise in natural gas production.

Looking ahead, Crescent Point reiterated a previously communicated 2024 annual average production guidance of 198,000 boed to 206,000 boed. Of the capital budget guidance for 2024 at US$1 billion-US$1.1 billion (C$1.4 billion to C$1.5 billion), about 45% is allocated to the Alberta Montney, 35% to Kaybob Duvernay, and 20% to Saskatchewan.

The 2024 capital budget, including the base dividend, remains fully funded at approximately US$55 a barrel WTI price, the company said.

“Crescent Point plans to continue allocating 60 percent of its excess cash flow to shareholders through the base dividend and share repurchases, with the remaining 40 percent directed toward the balance sheet,” it noted.

At the end of last year, Crescent Point entered into an agreement to buy Hammerhead Energy, an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer.

The transaction, which was completed in December, allowed Crescent Point to boost “the long-term sustainability of our business, including increasing the excess cash flow per share expected within our five-year plan by approximately 20 percent,” President and CEO Craig Bryksa said at the time. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Utility Scale Solar Installations Saw Largest Jump Ever Last Year

Next Post

Kuwait’s Fuel Oil Exports Jump to Record as New Refinery Ramps Up

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com