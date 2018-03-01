OPEC Deal Compliance Reaches 149% In February

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.19 -0.45 -0.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.23 -0.50 -0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 -0.009 -0.34%
Mars US 12 hours 60.69 -1.32 -2.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
Urals 1 day 63.20 -1.25 -1.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 -0.64 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 -0.009 -0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 62.88 -0.85 -1.33%
Murban 1 day 66.33 -0.75 -1.12%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.93 -1.35 -2.17%
Basra Light 1 day 60.07 -1.79 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.39 -1.44 -2.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Girassol 1 day 65.78 -1.48 -2.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 38.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Giddings 1 day 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.59 -1.37 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.09 -1.37 -2.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -1.00 -1.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.02 -0.90 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 12 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 15 hours JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 20 hours India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 21 hours Power companies pull workers from Puerto Rico
  • 12 hours SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 19 hours Renewables May Become the Dominant Source Of Energy By 2025 In The U.S.
  • 26 mins California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 14 hours U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 15 hours Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 29 mins Incredible Device That Generates Electricity Out of Thin Air
  • 21 hours White House planning nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia
  • 12 hours Saudi's IPO
  • 12 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 16 hours Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 19 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)

Breaking News:

OPEC Deal Compliance Reaches 149% In February

Oil Prices Supported By Shrinking Inventories

Oil Prices Supported By Shrinking Inventories

Oil prices rose to their…

Despair In Venezuela: “We Are Dying Of Hunger In The Oil Industry”

Despair In Venezuela: “We Are Dying Of Hunger In The Oil Industry”

The economic crisis in Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Deal Compliance Reaches 149% In February

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 01, 2018, 3:00 AM CST Oil drilling

Overzealous crude production cuts from the United Arab Emirates caused OPEC’s monthly output to fall to a 10-month low in February, according to a survey by Reuters.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries produced 32.28 million barrels per day this month—netting a reduction of 70,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month. The February output figure amounts to the lowest since April 2017.

Compliance to the November 2016 agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day rose to 149 percent this month, jumping five points from January.

“We still feel that the job is not complete,” Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters earlier this month. “The price is one thing, rebalancing the market is something else and we need to balance the market.”

Oil prices in January topped $71 per barrel but fell to $66 on Wednesday.

The UAE recorded the largest decline in output last month, but was late in meeting the full extent of its promised cuts until after a few months of the deal’s implementation, which began in January 2016. The Gulf country currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.

Another big drop occurred in Libya, where the El Feel field fell victim to a protest by the facility’s guards, causing national production to drop by 30,000 barrels per day. Output had reached the 1 million bpd milestone last month.

Venezuela continued to see output fall as well, due to a lack of capital to fund necessary repairs on aging equipment. The shortage is amplified by U.S. sanctions that prevent Caracas from accessing foreign debt markets. The measures are due to expand before a critical vote in the Latin American country in April, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. Officials are reportedly weighing the effects of the proposed measures on Caracas and ordinary citizens.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Greece Ratifies 4 Leases, Greenlighting Exploration After Two-Year Delay

Next Post

Israel Aims To End Most Fossil Fuel Use By 2030

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com