Chevron Resumes Share Buybacks After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins SellBuy 76.31 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.893 -0.166 -4.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.189 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.347 -0.004 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 71.37 +1.15 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.347 -0.004 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.46 +0.91 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.65 +0.97 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.45 +1.05 +1.51%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 76.82 +1.36 +1.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.78 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.12 +1.13 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.22 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.62 +1.24 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.02 +1.23 +2.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 72.62 +1.23 +1.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.02 +1.23 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 72.27 +1.23 +1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.25 +1.25 +1.81%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.00 +1.25 +1.99%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 hours 73.93 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.57 +1.23 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.52 +1.23 +1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.52 +1.23 +1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 +1.25 +1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 min Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day Withdrawl of American troops from Iraq and its direct impact on crude oil supply

Breaking News:

Chevron Resumes Share Buybacks After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil prices were trading slightly…

Argentina’s Oil Industry Is Finally Bouncing Back

Argentina’s Oil Industry Is Finally Bouncing Back

The COVID-19 pandemic took a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Resumes Share Buybacks After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 30, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is resuming share repurchases after reporting earnings above expectations for the second quarter on the back of rallying commodity prices.

Chevron reported on Friday adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion, or $1.71 per diluted share for the second quarter 2021. This compares with $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) consensus estimate of analysts compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Chevron’s second-quarter 2021 earnings compare with a loss of $2.9 billion it posted for the second quarter of 2020, when the market and demand slump impacted revenues and earnings at all major oil companies in the world.

This past quarter, however, oil majors are enjoying high profits thanks to the rallying oil prices and recovering demand for fuel in the United States and globally. 

Chevron’s sales and other operating revenues jumped to $36 billion for the second quarter of 2021 from just $16 billion in the year-ago period.

U.S. upstream operations earned $1.4 billion for Chevron in second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $2.1 billion a year earlier. The improvement was primarily due to higher crude oil realizations and the absence of impairments, writeoffs, and severance accruals. Higher crude oil production also contributed to Chevron’s U.S. upstream earnings. The U.S. downstream also turned to profit in Q2 2021, with earnings of $776 million, compared with a loss of $988 million a year earlier.

“Second quarter earnings were strong, reflecting improved market conditions, combined with transformation benefits and merger synergies,” Chevron’s chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said in a statement.

“Our free cash flow was the highest in two years due to solid operational and financial performance and lower capital spending,” Wirth added. “We will resume share repurchases in the third quarter at an expected rate of $2-3 billion per year.”

Chevron joins other international oil majors, such as Shell and TotalEnergies, which also announced share buybacks this week after reporting significant growth in earnings for Q2 2021.

Following the results release, Chevron’s stock was up 2 percent in pre-market trade in New York on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskovav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla's Giant Australian Battery Bursts Into Flames

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com